Here's an Extensive List of Every Lawsuit Fetty Wap Has Ever Faced

Fetty was found guilty for defaming an ex-employee, Shawna Morgan, who was a former tour staffer. She alleged that Fetty promised to pay her up to 10 percent of the money he made from his performances, and she ended up using her own money to cover tour expenses, according to Vibe. He owed her about $242,000, and on top of that, falsely claimed she stole from him. He ended up owing her $1 million.