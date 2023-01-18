Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: IMDb Happy Anniversary! These 13 Films Hit 20-Year Milestone in 2023 By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 18 2023, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

January 2023 is officially upon us! Aside from marking the start of a fabulous new year, it reminds film aficionados and fans that many beloved projects are celebrating anniversaries.

It’s hard to imagine that cult favorite films have been made over a decade ago, but some are actually celebrating 20 years since their release — from romantic-comedies to action-packed films alike. So, which films are celebrating the big 2-0 in 2023? Get comfortable as we give you the full scoop.

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

First up we have How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. The rom-com, which was released on Feb. 7, 2003, tells the story of a self-proclaimed ladies man and advertising executive attempting to prove that he can make a woman fall in love in less than two weeks. As expected, the film has become a cult-favorite.

2. Holes

Next, we have Disney's Holes. The ensemble caste features Jon Voight, Sigourney Weaver, Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas, and more that tell the story of young detainees tasked with digging up holes for an unknown reason at a labor-intensive detention camp. The film was released on April 18, 2003, and made over $70 million.

3. Bruce Almighty

Another great film that came out in 2003 — May 20, 2003 to be exact — is none other than Bruce Almighty. The film showcases Jim Carey's character, a news reporter, being given the opportunity to act as God. He sees all, hears, all and can change situations for his benefit.

4. Finding Nemo

Ever since Finding Nemo made its way to theaters on May 23, 2003, audiences have given producers two big thumbs up. The touching film highlights a shy and passive clownfish embarking on a journey across the ocean to find his son that was taken to Sydney after being captured in the Great Barrier Reef. Voice actors Albert Brooks as Marlin the dad, Alexander Gould as Nemo the son, and Ellen DeGeneres as Dory, tell the story about facing your fears and allowing your kids to grow up.

5. School of Rock

Next we have School of Rock. The family comedy, which was released on Sept. 24, 2003, tells the story of rock musician Dewey Finn (Jack Black) becoming a substitute teacher at a posh elementary school and transforming his students into a rock band. The film made a whopping $131,000,000 worldwide, and became a box office hit.

6. Kill Bill Vol. 1

Of course, we couldn't leave out Kill Bill. R&B lovers know the film to be the inspiration of SZA's smash hit of the same title, but film buffs know this to be one of Quentin Tarantino's masterpieces. Starring Uma Thurman and Lucy Liu, Kill Bill Vol. 1 showcases the story of an assassin out for blood after waking up from a four-year coma and seeking revenge on assassins that betrayed her.

7. Elf

There's a reason why Elf is a popular pick for Christmas movie lists. Not only is the film hilarious, Will Ferrell shines as "elf of the year" if it was a true title and showcases the power of the Christmas spirit. The film, which was released on Nov. 7, 2003, documents an oversized elf named Buddy as he embarks to NYC from the North Pole to meet his biological father who doesn't know he exists.

8. Love Actually

Next, we have Love Actually, which stars Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley. The movie follows the lives and relationships of eight couples who are trying to find their bearings all before the Christmas season in London. Love Actually was released on Nov. 7, 2003, and brought in over $247,000,000 at the box office.

9. The Cat in the Hat

The family-loving film, The Cat in the Hat made its domestic release on Nov. 21, 2003. The film, which marks one of Dakota Fanning's starting roles, showcases herself and another child embarking on wacky adventures with a talking cat that comes to visit them.

10. The Last Samurai

The Last Samurai highlights an American military adviser, portrayed by Tom Cruise, captured in battle that embraces Samurai culture that he was hired to destroy. The film was released on Dec. 5, 2003, and grossed over $450,000,000 at the box office.

11. Peter Pan

We always love when childhood fairytales become huge film productions. Peter Pan, the book-to-film adaptation, was released on Dec. 13, 2003, and stars Jeremy Sumpter and Rachel Hurd-Wood. The film brought in over $120,000,000 during its time at the box office.

12. The Lord of the Ring: Return of the King

The Lord of the Ring: Return of the King stands as the highest grossing film of 2003. The film is the final movie of the trilogy and tells the story of Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring, per IMDb.

13. Cheaper by the Dozen

