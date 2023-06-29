Home > Gaming The Best Eikon Abilities in 'Final Fantasy XVI' Make It Easy to Dominate the Battlefield If you’re using the best Eikon abilities in 'Final Fantasy XVI', you can take down difficult bosses with ease. Here are the ones you should choose. By Jon Bitner Jun. 29 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Square Enix

There’s a lot to love about Final Fantasy XVI, but nothing about the game is as exciting as its combat. And if you want to survive the fast and frantic action, you’ll need to make sure you’re using the best Eikon abilities.

Clive will eventually be able to use six Eikion abilities across three different Eikons while in battle. These abilities can be further leveled up with Ability Points — although some are simply better than others. Here’s a look at Final Fantasy XVI’s best Eikon abilities to help you bring down enemies with ease.

'Final Fantasy XVI' best Eikon abilities for Clive.

There are tons of different Eikons and Eikon abilities in Final Fantasy XVI, which can make it difficult to figure out which are the best for your playstyle. However, most folks will find that Ifrit’s Will-O’-The-Wykes, Garuda’s Wicked Wheel, and Ramuh’s Pile Drive are ideal for the vast majority of battles. Here’s a closer look at the best Eikon abilities in Final Fantasy XVI.

Will-O’-The-Wykes: This ability summons a massive group of fireballs that surround Clive. If an enemy gets to close, they’ll take massive damage. The fireballs also serve to mitigate a variety of ranged attacks, making it a great skill with both offensive and defensive prowess.

Wicked Wheel: If you find yourself surrounded by enemies, consider using Wicked Wheel. This Eikon ability has Clive whirling around with two deadly claws, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and sending weaker foes airborne. It’s not nearly as deadly as Will-O’-The-Wykes, but it does a solid job of evening the odds if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Pile Drive: Much like Wicked Wheel, Pile Drive is great when surrounded by enemies. Using it will cause Clive to release a shockwave that impacts enemies all around him, dealing damage and opening them up for subsequent attacks. There’s also little buildup time, allowing you to trigger the action almost instantaneously — making it a great skill to have in your repertoire.

While the three Eikon abilities above are great, they’re far from the only viable options in Final Fantasy XVI. Here’s a look at the 10 best Eikon abilities to help you dominate the battlefield: Thunderstorm

Phoenix Shift

Heaven’s Cloud

Titanic Block

Heatwave

Impulse

Gigaflare

Rising Flames

Rook’s Gambit

Scarlet Cyclone

Remember, you won’t be able to bring all your Eikon abilities into battle with you, so you’ll need to choose carefully. Clive is able to bring three Eikon’s with two abilities each, so be sure to play around with each ability as you unlock them to see which fits your preferred playstyle.

