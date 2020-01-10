Seriously, What Does FIOFMU Stand for in the New Netflix Docuseries 'Cheer'?

Contrary to popular belief, cheerleading IS a sport. Combining gymnastics, dance skills, and acrobatics, the world of competitive cheerleading pushes athletes' bodies to their limit all for one moment, a two-minute and 15-second routine. Netflix's new documentary, Cheer, gives viewers an inside look at the blood, sweat, and tears that goes into the collegiate sport.

Directed by Greg Whiteley, the creator of Last Chance U, New York Doll, and Most Likely to Succeed, the six-episode series brings viewers to a small junior college in Corsicana, TX. The show follows the 14-time NCA (National Cheerleading Association) champions, Navarro College Cheer, as they prepare for the big competition in Daytona Beach, FL.

Source: Netflix

Throughout the Netflix show, viewers get to watch how a routine comes together, and the physical and mental toll it can take on one's body. Luckily, cheerleading is a team sport. Surrounded by 20 athletes on the mat, these young adults need to trust themselves and each other if they want to win the national title. As the best college cheer program in the country, coach Monica Aldama runs the show ... and she is not going to let these athletes slack.

Besides wondering how these men and women are able to twist and flip in the air, you may have also questioned what the team's motto FIOFMU stands for. Watching the series, you'll see it regularly team's cheer attire. If you stalked some of the competitive Navarro cheerleaders (present and alumni) on social media (like we did), you'll also see it frequently hashtagged.

Source: Netflix