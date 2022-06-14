Does Jules and Cal's Love Survive in the 'First Kill' Season Finale? The Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of First Kill on Netflix.

Eat your heart out Twilight — the season finale of First Kill demonstrated how a star-crossed vampire romance should be done! First Kill is the story of a young vampire named Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) who falls in love with a mysterious woman named Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis).

The catch? Calliope is a vampire/monster hunter!