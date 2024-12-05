Home > Entertainment > Music Flavor Flav Accused NBC of Making Him Leave an Area of the Rockefeller Center Lighting "I deleted the tweet… but my spirit is broken." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 5 2024, 7:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting event is usually a who's who of celebrities, and the 2024 ceremony was no exception. But when Flavor Flav (yes, the Flav from the music and television industry) tweeted and then deleted an X post about NBC, it shed new light on the event. He claimed that the network didn't allow him backstage to see the Backstreet Boys despite the band being his "boys."

Article continues below advertisement

He deleted the tweet on X soon after, but not before people took screenshots — as one does, in these situations — and shared them online. And, after Flav deleted the X post, he shared another to let his followers and fans know his "spirit is broken" regardless. But what did the original tweet say? It's still out there, thanks to social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Flavor Flav deleted a tweet he made about NBC and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Flav's original tweet on X said that he was asked to leave a certain area in the Backstreet Boys' dressing room. According to him, this came as a shock because he had been there specifically to see the group. But to add insult to injury, a social media official with NBC also asked Flav to help make content, and Flav was put out by the request to do this and also the request to leave the Backstreet Boys' dressing room.

"I feel weird, I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and was escorted to see my boys, THE BACKSTREET BOYS, and we were backstage in their dressing room, security came up to me and says NBC does not want me in this area and I need to leave," Flav tweeted in his since-deleted X post.

Article continues below advertisement

Flav added that NBC's "social media woman" also approached him about making content at the event. "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone?" Flav wrote. "All I ever do is try to spread joy and love. And I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics."

Flavor Flav still attended the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.