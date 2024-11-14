Home > Television > Reality TV The Float Camp on 'The Last Woodsmen' Is Like "A Floating Hotel" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'The Last Woodsmen' loggers cut down trees with axes and hand-held saws. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 14 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel's The Last Woodsmen gives viewers a peek at life for professional loggers. And in exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 14 series premiere, the men explain what a float camp is and how important it is to those in their line of work. One of the guys in the clip explains that a float camp is like "a floating hotel," and it can help them get meals, have some rest, and blow off steam while working in the wilderness.

According to the press release for The Last Woodsmen, these men and women are under a lot of pressure and even in danger at times. "On a floating barge hundreds of miles from civilization, veteran logger Jared Douglas puts everything on the line to harvest the largest timber in the world," the press release says. "One misstep in this high-risk industry could cost tens of thousands of dollars, or even a life."

Source: Discovery Channel

The float camps on 'The Last Woodsmen' are essential to the loggers.

In the clip, we see the float camp that the loggers use when they aren't in the wildnerness. Although these are common for those who work in this extremely difficult and dangerous kind of work, seeing it in The Last Woodsmen is likely a new experience for viewers. Like other Discovery shows in the same vain, The Last Woodsmen opens viewers' eyes to a whole new profession that has gone on for years under their noses.

"A float camp is a floating hotel," someone in the clip says. "55 rooms, two story, has a rec room, weight room, big cook house. You wake up, and you're at work. Everybody gets their own room, nobody has to bunk up, which is great."

Small communities of loggers on the water are nothing new to those in the logging industry. But once upon a time, logging camps were on land and positioned near the water to allow logs to float down the river to where they needed to go. The lumbermen in The Last Woodsmen risk their lives and limbs (and not just tree limbs) as they work to cut down trees without other ones getting in the way.

'The Last Woodsmen' loggers cut down trees that can be worth a lot when sold.

The logging industry can be very lucrative if you know what you're doing, and the men and women of The Last Woodsmen certainly do. The trees they cut down can fetch as much as $70,000 each when it's all said and done. But the money is often worth the danger that these experts face daily, even with the comforts of home at the float camp.

Source: Discovery Channel