What's the Biggest Haul Featured on Discovery's Uber-Successful Docuseries 'Gold Rush'?

In the midst of the series' ninth season, circa 2018, the gifted Parker — who earned his own spinoff, Gold Rush: Parker's Trail — and his equally talented peeps broke the single-season record. After a less-than-ideal start, the crew ended the season with over 7,400 ounces of gold, which amounted to a pretty $8.5 million, per Looper.

It turned out that $8.5 million was the just the tip of the gold-plated iceberg. Just one season later, Parker's most prosperous haul weighed in at $10.8 million. And though it was record-breaking in terms of moolah, it failed to break the 7,400-ounce record.