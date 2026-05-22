Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Has Accumulated a Hefty Net Worth Throughout His Career Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands as the richest boxer of all time. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 22 2026, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There’s no disputing Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s legacy in the boxing league. Known as one of the most successful, skilled, and polarizing figures in the sport, the 49-year-old has won world championships in five weight classes and has an undefeated record. Not to mention, his charisma, fun-loving spirit, and flamboyant persona have only upped his profile and his evolving fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement

Through the years, Floyd has become much more than a legendary boxer. He has used his notoriety to not only become a marketing aficionado but to score various brand partnerships, from Burger King to Tequila Avíon. And with his history of taking home million is winnings, fans are wondering where he sits on the financial scale as a retired boxer.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Floyd has accumulated a sizable net worth of $100 million. This figure is the combination of his career as a boxing champion and promoter.

Per the outlet, Floyd stands as one of the highest-paid athletes of all time. He had a salary of $300 million per fight, with the talent taking down names like Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and many more.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the site shares that Floyd’s net worth may actually be more. However, due to a legal dispute against Showtime with around $340 million fight earnings not being paid, his current net worth stands until more information comes to light. That said, this detail doesn’t change the fact that Floyd is the richest boxer of all time.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boxing champion, promoter, and business owner Net worth: $100 Million Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a boxing champion and legend known for having an undefeated 50-0 record spanning multiple decades. Birthdate: Feb. 24, 1977 Birthname: Floyd Joy Sinclair Birthplace: Grand Rapids, Mich. Father: Floyd Mayweather Sr. Mother: Deborah Sinclair Children: Two sons born in 1999 and 2001, and three daughters born in 2000, 2004, and 2021 Education: Ottawa Hills High School

Article continues below advertisement

Floyd Mayweather is on the hook for hefty child support payments.

While some folks would say that men find themselves in problems due to a lack of sexual discipline, it appears that Floyd stands guilty. According to TMZ Sports, the 49-year-old was legally named the father of a 4-year-old little girl, whom he shares with Paige Moorehead, a dancer at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection.

Per documents obtained by the outlet, Paige asked the Nevada courts to declare the boxer to be the father of the then-18-month-old child back in June 2023. Interestingly, the dancer claimed that she and Floyd were an item for eight years. However, she alleged that he called it quits once he found out she was pregnant. The child was born in December 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In fact, Floyd reportedly took things a step further by firing Paige after she refused to get an abortion. Now, the courts have ruled that it’s time for Floyd to open his purse and pay up. He is on the hook for $933,050 in back child support and has been ordered to pay $32,850 monthly.