Jake Paul Has a Black Eye Courtesy of Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

At the moment, there's no scheduled fight between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, but the fight between Floyd and Jake's brother is scheduled for June 6. In a tweet announcing the date, Logan said that the fight would take place at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It's finally official," Logan tweeted. "Fighting Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET'S F--KING GOOOOOOO."