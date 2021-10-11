We Know Bob Hearts Abishola, but Is Folake Olowofoyeku Married in Real Life?

Nigerian actress and musician Folake Olowofoyeku is killing it in the sitcom realm. As the star of Chuck Lorre's latest CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola, the 37-year-old has worked her way up from one-off guest appearances.

Fans of the humorous series witness the budding relationship between Bob and Abishola — from their first meeting to their wedding, their love for one another blooms into something adorably sweet.