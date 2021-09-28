CBS's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Answered Some Questions Last Night, Is Dele Leaving?

If you haven't been following along, the story revolves around Bob Wheeler, a dorky, middle-aged compression sock businessman, played by Mike & Molly's Billy Gardell, who falls for his Nigerian-born cardiac nurse, Abishola, played by Death Race 2050's Folake Olowofoyeku, after spontaneously enduring a heart attack.

CBS's sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola had its Season 3 premiere on Sept. 20, 2021, and it seemingly dropped a bomb on the second episode of the season.

As the show explored the ins and outs of her life, viewers got to know her son, Dele. But after Episode 2, fans couldn't help but wonder, is Dele leaving?

Fast forward to Season 3, Abishola has given her heart to the charming, mustached Detroit-based white dude whose life she helped save.

Initially closed-off and wary of Bob's intentions, which solely and wholesomely involved winning her over, the mom and RN eventually opened herself to the idea of giving ol' Bob a chance.

Does Bob stick out like a sore thumb? Absolutely, but perhaps that's the whole point (that love knows no bounds); he has the most mundane job in the history of employment for Pete's sake. But aside from the excitement of Bob and Abishola's long-awaited wedding, the episode also took a look into Abishola's son's life.

And highlight that it sure does, as the two divorcées officially tied the knot in the episode "Bowango," which featured a traditional Nigerian wedding.

Chuck and the rest of the creators wanted to tell a love story through the lens of immigrant life in America, as well as showcase the challenges that come with interracial relationships. Love conquers all, right? We'd like to think so, and considering the two lead characters are as different as can be, the show aims to highlight that.

Behind the progressive sitcom is legendary TV executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, who's behind shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory.

So, is Dele leaving?

Well, let's fill you in on what's going on with Dele. In Season 2, Dele went to Nigeria to visit his father, Abishola's ex-hubby, Tayo Adebambo (Dayo Ade). But Abishola was downright fuming when Tayo called her to inform her that Dele would officially be living with him. “I am his father,” he stated. "This is what is best for Dele.” Well, Abishola surely didn't see it that way. She was angry as all hell, but she couldn't help but crack, weeping into Bob's arms at the thought of losing her son to Tayo.

During the Season 2 finale, Bob, Abishola, her Uncle Tunde, and her Auntie Olu hopped on the soonest flight to Nigeria in hopes of retrieving Dele. Living in Michigan with her was truly what was best for him, right? Well, the first two episodes of Season 3 explored that idea. After arriving at Tayo's home in Nigeria, Abishola witnessed Dele reconnecting with his two half-sisters, his father, as well as with his Nigerian culture (which is almost entirely absent in Detroit, Mich.).

Source: CBS

She rethought her whole plan, eventually realizing that Tayo had zero malicious intent. He was simply thinking about his son and his education, as Tayo has hopes for Dele to attend the British International School and eventually become a doctor. Considering he threw a lot of information at her, an emotionally inundated Abishola fled to the "bathroom," aka Dele's bedroom to kidnap him. She originally planned to take him back to Detroit with her, but she had a change of heart.

“Dele is thriving in Lagos,” Abishola told Bob over the phone. “I’ve always done what is best for him, I cannot let this be the one time I do not," she continued. In the end, it was decided that Dele would be staying with his father in Nigeria, but not forever.