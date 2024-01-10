Home > Entertainment Looks Like There Won't Be a Second Season of 'Fool Me Once,’ and Fans Are Shook If you loved Netflix's 'Fool Me Once' you are not alone! But what is next after this awesome single-season series? By Sarah Walsh Jan. 10 2024, Updated 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The British drama Fool Me Once stormed Netflix, captivating viewers with its suspenseful narrative, stellar cast, and unexpected twists. Starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Richard Armitage, the series, based on Harlan Coben's novel. It follows ex-military pilot and single mom Maya Stern as she unravels a crazy web of secrets surrounding her husband's and sister's deaths. In a relentless pursuit of the truth, Maya discovers shocking revelations about her husband Joe's past actions, leading to a web of deceit and corruption within the powerful Burkett family.

As the mysteries unfold, Maya's journey takes unexpected turns, and if you haven't seen it yet, each episode will have you gasping. And the intense performances of Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Richard Armitage further elevate the series, will have you on the edge of your seats and hungry for more. With a wild plot and compelling characters, it's no wonder fans want a second season!

As of now, the show won't be returning for a second season.

Despite its widespread success and fervent fanbase, Fool Me Once took a surprising turn as it bid farewell after its inaugural season. Strategically crafted as a limited series from the start, the show, like other adaptations of Harlan Coben's works on Netflix, aimed to provide a complete narrative arc within its eight-episode run. The finale left no loose ends, wrapping up the enigmatic story of Maya Stern's quest for justice and unveiling shocking revelations about her husband Joe's actions.

The decision not to continue with a second season might leave some fans yearning for more, but the intentional conclusion ensures that the series stands as a well-rounded narrative, offering closure to its characters and their intricate storylines.

Netflix has a few recommendations for fans who liked the series.

For viewers still reeling from the revelation that Fool Me Once won't be returning for a second season, Netflix has a silver lining in the form of alternative recommendations. Harlan Coben enthusiasts can explore other gripping adaptations, like Safe (2018), Stranger (2020), and Stay Close (2021), each promising a unique storytelling experience akin to the suspenseful atmosphere of Fool Me Once.

The streaming platform also suggests diving into upcoming releases, like The Gentlemen, coming out in March of 2024. They also suggest Black Doves, and Department Q, for those who were drawn to the British flavor of the series. Additionally, gems like Bodies — a sci-fi crime limited series — and You Don’t Know Me, are both strong options for fans seeking compelling series that go beyond the world of Harlan Coben.