Former Hotel Worker Reveals "Gross" Secrets of Rooms That Should Be "Illegal"

Don't let people's online dating profiles fool you: traveling absolutely sucks. While it seems great to get the heck out of your routine and away from your responsibilities, leaving your current living situation to just go and incur more costs somewhere else in a strange place isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

That doesn't mean you can't have a great time or make the most out of your traveling situation, especially if you end up finding a hotel that doesn't stink. However, if you listen to some hotel workers, even the cleanest and stellar hotels hold some rather gross secrets.

TikTok user @janessarichard decided to hop on the video-sharing platform to let all of her followers know what they should be looking out for while they're abroad, specifically if they're planning on staying at a chain hotel. Well, they're less tips and more like ghastly revelations that'll have you cowering in the shower like Ace Ventura after this scene no major production company would get away with putting in a film today.

In one of the first clips she uploaded she airs out the dirty laundry surrounding a secret I've long suspected: hotels don't wash the comforters for duvets in between each stay.

"They wash it maybe once a year, which is really freaking gross. There are so many germs, and I don’t even know what else on there," she said. So what's her tip? The second you get in the room, rip the blanket right off of the bed. Don't even put two chairs together and make a fort out of it.

As nasty as that might sound, here videos aren't just all bad news that makes you want to fill a bathtub up with hand sanitizer and just marinate in it for an hour or so.

Apparently, if you're "very nice" to whoever works at the hotel, the folks behind the counter will usually just upgrade your room to a nicer one if it's available. It's probably going to be empty anyway, so why not?

Another interesting tidbit of information: have you ever wondered why the folks at the front desk always write your room number down on a sheet of paper instead of just telling you what it is? That's because they're not legally allowed to say the number out loud. You never know who's creeping on you in the lobby, so good looks concierge.

Oh did you think the gross stuff was over with? Well, according to her, hotels don't actually swap out all of the toilet paper rolls either. Instead, they just fold the end of them to make them look all nice. But honestly, I've suspected that for some time. I know what a full roll looks like, OK?

She also went on to say that unless you're looking for a mouth full of germs, you should probably stay away from using the drinking glasses in the hotel room you're provided with. Either that, or wash them with soap and really hot water before taking a big gulp.

"Almost every standard room you book comes with a water bottle and drinking glasses in the room. I would NOT recommend you drinking in those glasses because they’re often not changed in between guests, as long as they ‘look’ clean."

Since she's worked at a hotel, she's obviously seen a lot of stuff, "shady" stuff to be exact. According to her, all sorts of weird things go down on the regular at a hotel, so I guess you can feel OK by vaping in your room, as there's probably a jillion other weird things going on at exactly the same time as you hitting your juul and puffing it into a vent.

Folks were understandably left astounded from her claims. Some people couldn't get over the nastiness that was shared in her video clips.

With all of the craziness surrounding some AirBnB's, like folks putting hidden cameras into specific rooms so they can get their gross spy-game on, many people would probably feel more comfortable in a traditional hotel. Just know that there's always going to be a potential downside in staying in a place that other people temporarily live in.

