Former Lawman Receives Almost a Million Dollars After Being Disbarred Over Stolen Election Claims Even after he got a second term, MAGA wants to win 2020. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 20 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Gage Skidmore The lawyer has now approached the Supreme Court to turn his disbarment.

John Eastman, a lawyer associated with Donald Trump, has received financial support from his backers as he challenges recommendations to disbar him issued in March 2024 and again in 2025. Eastman shared an article from The Federalist on his X account, which argued that conservative voices are being targeted through legal action. The disbarment recommendations stem from Eastman’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

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Source: Wikimedia Commons/ ISKOTUS John Eastman, the former attorney.

His disbarment followed a ruling “after the State Bar Court Review Department in July 2025 affirmed the findings of the State Bar Court Hearing Department’s March 2024 recommendation, which found John Eastman culpable of 10 out of 11 charges for egregious and deceitful conduct and recommended his disbarment.”

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John Eastman Has Been Receiving A Lot Of Support Online

Despite the seriousness of the charges that led to his disbarment in California, John Eastman has continued to receive support online and financial contributions from backers. Posts that Eastman has put online have received positive replies. Eastman has also directed his followers and well-wishers to a Legal Defense Fund on GiveSendGo.com. The goal that has been set on this site is a whopping of $1.5 million, of which the former attorney has been able to garner ~$988,000.

🚨BREAKING: The California Supreme Court permanently disbarred John Eastman — a key architect in Donald Trump’s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election — delivering one of the most consequential professional penalties yet for an election denier. https://t.co/UplQwqozwi — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 15, 2026 Source: @marceelias The support that Eastman has received has not stopped top courts from through the book at him.

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John Eastman has continued to receive support for his legal efforts, with backing from individuals who align with his claims regarding the 2020 election. Donald Trump has repeatedly maintained that the election was affected by fraud, despite official results showing that Joe Biden won the contest. This alignment of views has contributed to sustained support for Eastman, both online and through financial contributions.

Questions Have Been Popping Up About Why There Are No Investigations Into The 2020 Elections

Donald Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election have faced renewed scrutiny following his return to office in 2024. The issue has also resurfaced as Republicans attempt to advance the SAVE America Act through Congress. Assertions from some Republican figures that electoral losses are tied to voter fraud have been increasingly questioned online, including by segments of the MAGA-aligned base.

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Source: Mega Donald Trump has claimed time and time again that he won the 2020 Presidential Election