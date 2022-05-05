'Fortnite': Here's How to Get the Chica Outfit Bundle Early

With more than 2.2 million followers on Twitch, Fortnite streamer Chica is the newest community creator to get her own skin in the game. Starting on May 7, players will be able to get the items in Chica’s Icon Series Set to celebrate the streamer while playing the game.

In this set, there are five different styles to Chica's outfit: Prismatic Streak Style, Royale Streak Style, Shades Style, and Hunter Mask Style in addition to the traditional style.