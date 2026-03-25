Here's Why 'Fortnite Festival' Is Shutting Down The games are being terminated due to layoffs at Epic. By Niko Mann Published March 25 2026, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the popular video game Fortnite are in mourning after learning that the rhythm-based game, Fortnite Festival, is shutting down. Fortnite was created in 2017 by Epic Games, and the game begins with the avatars of 100 players jumping out of an airplane and onto an island. The game's object is to be the last player on the island after eliminating the competition. Weapons and other items are hidden around the island that can be used to help the players.

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The last survivor wins the game. According to Epic, Fortnite Festival is a new music-driven, rhythm-based game that's playable as three unique experiences — Fortnite Festival Main Stage, Fortnite Festival Jam Stage, and Fortnite Festival Battle Stage. Players can party with between three and 16 players, depending on the stage and whether it's a public or private match. The Main Stage and Jam Stage will remain, while the Fortnite Festival Battle Stage shuts down. So, why is it shutting down?

Source: Mega

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Why Is 'Fortnite Festival' shutting down? Gamers need to know!

A post was shared on Fortnite's X (formerly Twitter) page on March 24, 2026, that noted the Festival Battle Stage will end on April 16.

"The Battle Stage competitive mode of Festival will go offline on April 16, 2026, with the 40.20 release, and Quests will be available until then," the post stated. "Music remains a major part of Fortnite, and we'll continue to improve Festival Main Stage and Jam Stage, and the music features that are available everywhere in Fortnite."

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The post did not include why the game is being shut down, but according to Game Informer, the company's layoffs are to blame.

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Epic's layoffs resulted in the games ending.

Epic Games announced on its website on March 24 that it was laying off 1,000 employees. "Today we’re laying off over 1000 Epic employees," read the post. "I'm sorry we're here again. The downturn in Fortnite engagement that started in 2025 means we're spending significantly more than we're making, and we have to make major cuts to keep the company funded. This layoff, together with over $500 million of identified cost savings in contracting, marketing, and closing some open roles puts us in a more stable place."

"Some of the challenges we're facing are industry-wide challenges," it continued. "Slower growth, weaker spending, and tougher cost economics; current consoles selling less than last generation's; and games competing for time against other increasingly-engaging forms of entertainment."

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Fortnite Festival News...



Fortnite Festival Battle Stage is officially shutting down April 16th with the 40.20 Update.

So much potential, but nothing was done with it for too long.



What will you guys most miss about it? pic.twitter.com/GPXOTtsOU0 — BeastFNCreative / Akira • Fortnite Leaks (@BeastFNCreative) March 24, 2026