'Roblox' Players Aren't Happy About the Switch From Classic Faces to "Dynamic Heads" "What used to be a simple yet fun piece of the avatar is now de-listed, replaced by a husk of its former self." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 25 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Roblox

If you want to know how to really get to longtime Roblox players, apparently, all you have to do is change a longtime feature of the game. That's what happened for OG players, and even newbies, when Roblox developers rolled out a change that removed the classic faces and changed them into "3D Dynamic Heads."

Article continues below advertisement

But why did Roblox remove the classic faces and heads? If it's not broken, don't fix it. At least, that's what some players feel when it comes to some aspects of the game. Roblox is a multi-platform game that allows players to create their own games and there's also a social media aspect to it. Changes are expected in some areas, but as far as the classic Roblox faces go, that probably should have been one aspect that was left alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did 'Roblox' remove classic faces?

Before March 2026, when Roblox rolled out the 3D faces and heads for avatars in the game, game developers announced the plans on the Roblox creator hub forum. In January 2026, a Roblox employee made a post about the change to 3D heads and faces and even provided an image to show the progression from the original appearance to the updated one.

They also wrote about why developers decided to remove the classic faces. "To deliver new capabilities and overcome the complexity of the growing Roblox avatar ecosystem, we are completing the migration to Dynamic Heads," they explained. "This unified schema makes all heads and bodies compatible and allows for new features. A page to show the work has been published."

Article continues below advertisement

Roblox has provided an update on many of the new Dynamic Head variants of classic faces, improving the quality and resemblance.



You can read the latest update here: https://t.co/xLTw5Fp6vO https://t.co/W8WGyvdXro pic.twitter.com/4ULLXVOT2p — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 5, 2026

In March 2026, the same employee updated the post to explain in more detail the 3D Dynamic Heads that replaced the classic heads and faces. The progress photos show slight changes from the classic heads and faces to the updated versions in the game. Despite the multiple changes to try and make the faces appear as close to the classics as possible, players aren't thrilled.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Reddit thread about Roblox getting rid of classic faces, one player wrote, "What used to be a simple yet fun piece of the avatar is now de-listed, replaced by a husk of its former self." Another Redditor and player commented, "I don't think I've ever seen a game or platform where every update gets worse over the last six years but hey I have now."

Article continues below advertisement

'Roblox' players have a hack to bring back classic faces and heads, in a way.

The change from classic heads to the Dynamic Heads and classic faces to now blinking and animated faces is a lot for some players to handle all at once. But all is not lost. Players in another Reddit thread shared that you can block the animated new faces and heads entirely with a little hack.