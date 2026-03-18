Why Did 'Football Fusion' End? The NFL, DMCA, and 'Roblox' Drama Explained 'Football Fusion' ruled 'Roblox' for years, but a sudden takedown changed everything for players overnight. By Darrell Marrow Published March 18 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Ryn

Roblox players will likely remember Football Fusion. Football Fusion was one of Roblox’s biggest football games, and for a minute, it really felt like the place for football fans who wanted fast, arcade-style gameplay with a real NFL vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

XSTNS GAMES launched the original game in August 2019, and it quickly turned into a major hit before things got messy in late 2021. Then, the original game got taken down, leaving fans disappointed and confused.

Source: Roblox

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to football fusion?

According to Try Hard Guides, the NFL sent a DMCA takedown over team logos, uniforms, names, and other league-related material used inside the game. One explanation attributed to XSTNS staff made it clear what went down. The issue centered on unlicensed NFL branding.

“NFL filed a DMCA takedown on the game over the team logos. I’ve been expecting this since 10 days ago after the NFL partnered with Roblox,” an administrator posted on Discord. “However, I considered it pointless to clean up the material so late since there are thousands of videos of the game with the copyrighted teams, and I heard there’s an easy process to recover from a takedown.”

Article continues below advertisement

The original Football Fusion effectively ended on Dec. 3, 2021, when Roblox content-deleted the game. Developers moved quickly, though. They dropped Football Fusion 2 just five days later on Dec. 8, 2021. This new version removed official NFL branding and replaced it with fictional teams. However, Football Fusion 2 was later hit again in March 2025, and the current Roblox page for FF2 shows no running experiences. Roblox search results for that page also describe the experience as currently not available.

Article continues below advertisement

'Roblox' eventually secured an official NFL partnership.

The league later partnered with Roblox football, resulting in a more structured gaming experience. In 2022, the NFL and Roblox launched NFL Tycoon, and in 2024, the NFL partnered with Voldex on NFL Universe Football, an officially branded experience with all 32 teams.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Roblox as we journey deeper into the Metaverse and continue to learn the value of interactive shared experiences for the NFL,” said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, Consumer Products at the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

“We see Roblox as an extension of NFL’s real-life engagement platforms for emerging social connectivity, where fans can learn the game and business side of NFL football. This is a new frontier of how fan engagement will evolve for the League, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic space that will continuously evolve over time with new experiences.”