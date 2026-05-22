A Guest on Fox News Has Gone Viral for Appearing to Wear a Realistic Face Mask There's a pretty weird shadow around his neck. By Joseph Allen Published May 22 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

Most people who watch Fox News watch it, at least in part, because it reaffirms their view of the world. There are also some, though, who watch the network because of its entertainment value, and because you sometimes see things there that you won't see anywhere else on cable news.

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A perfect example of that second bucket came on May 21, when users began to speculate that one of the guests on the network was wearing a very realistic face mask, Mission: Impossible style. Here's what we know about whether that speculation is warranted.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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Was there really a masked guest on Fox News?

The interview in question happened on May 21 with Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who was brought onto the network to provide analysis of the ongoing war in Iran. Many people who saw the interview, though, were more focused on the fact that it looked a little bit like someone was wearing a mask to make them look like Howard. The most telling sign was a shadow around the bottom of his neck, as well as issues with his facial movements that some users spotted.

Although many users were quickly convinced that the person in this interview was not actually Harward and was instead someone wearing a mask, there was less clarity about why Fox would have invited someone in an Admiral Robert Harward mask onto their program. Users on Reddit started speculating almost immediately as to why there might have been a masked man on the network.

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"Fox News has been caught multiple times using the same guy and pretending he's different people. He shows up whenever they need someone to roleplay for ratings," one person said, although it's unclear what information they had to back up their claim. "Didn’t Fox News officially stated that they are an entertainment company not a journalistic network, for that matter, they do not need to deliver facts to the population?" another person added.

Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL



Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday 5/21



People are saying it is NOT HIM it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him



Watch and tell me what… https://t.co/o6xDzXdk6x pic.twitter.com/M5u1KaE9rO — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 22, 2026 Source: X/@RyanRozbiani

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Fox News has not clarified whether it invited someone in a mask onto its program, but it does seem like it would be a strange thing to do, especially because Harward is not someone particularly famous or well known outside of conservative circles. It's definitely true that the shadow around his neck looks odd, and that he looks different from how he does in other interviews.

That doesn't necessarily mean, though, that Harward was wearing a mask. It's possible that some combination of camera angles and lighting produced the uncanny effects that people are calling out, and that seems like the likeliest outcome, given the alternative is a pretty convincing mask the likes of which we really haven't seen before.