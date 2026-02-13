Jessica Tarlov’s Net Worth and What She Earns at Fox News She’s built a career in politics and cable news, but how much has it paid off? By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 13 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jessica Tarlov is a familiar face to cable news viewers. As a political strategist and co-host on Fox News, she regularly appears in high-profile debates and panel discussions, often serving as one of the network’s liberal voices. Naturally, that consistent visibility leads to curiosity about Jessica Tarlov’s net worth and how much she earns from television, especially given her long tenure and prominent role on The Five.

While Fox News does not publicly disclose individual salaries, outside estimates attempt to calculate her wealth based on her years in media, political consulting, and on-air commentary. Sites compile publicly available information to form educated estimates. Here is what has been reported about her finances and how those figures are determined.

What is Jessica Tarlov's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. The site bases its estimate on her years working as a political analyst, strategist, and television personality. She has built her career in political consulting before becoming a regular contributor on Fox News. Over time, she became a co-host on The Five, which significantly increased her on-screen presence.

Her reported earnings likely stem from multiple streams, including her role as a co-host on The Five, earlier work as a Fox News contributor beginning in 2014, and her background in political consulting. She has worked her way up to be a common name at Fox News. People either love her or hate her, but it seems like she isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

What is Jessica's Fox News salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica's Fox News salary is $2 million a year. It's important to note that Fox News does not release exact compensation details for individual hosts or contributors. As a co-host on The Five, she holds a prominent position within the network’s lineup. Salaries for cable news personalities can vary widely depending on role, tenure, and contract terms.

Without public disclosure from Fox News, any salary figure remains speculative. What's clear is that her consistent on-air presence and career longevity in both politics and media contribute to her reported financial standing. It also helps to understand her timeline at the network. She began appearing as a commentator on Fox News in 2014, was officially named a contributor in 2017, and later became a co-host on The Five. In other words, this was not an overnight jump. It was a years-long climb.