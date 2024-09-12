Home > Entertainment > Music R&B Singer Frankie Beverly of Maze Has Passed Away – Did He Have Any Kids? Frankie Beverly never shared publicly if he was married. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 12 2024, 7:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@frankiebeverlyandmaze

On Sept. 11, 2024, Frankie Beverly's family shared an Instagram post to announce his passing. He was 77 years old at the time of his death and according to the statement from the family, he died on Sept. 10. He is known for founding the band Maze, which was known as The Butlers in its very early days. But did Frankie Beverly have any kids? Fans want to know.

Whether you know Frankie for his soulful music or the fact that Maze's song Before I Let Go was actually used on Beyoncé's 2019 album Homecoming: The Live Album, he touched American music in a big way. His career spanned from the early 1960s all the way to present day. And, following the news of his death, fans are more curious than ever about his private life outside of the spotlight.

Did Frankie Beverly have any kids?

Frankie's family shared a statement following his death and it was posted on his official Instagram account which had been used for updates about his music with Maze. The family shared that they asked for "solitude" as they honor the memory of Frankie.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," part of the statement says.

Nowhere in the statement are specific members of Frankie's family mentioned, and for the most part, his private life was just that — private. He seemed to separate his music career from his family life as much as possible. He did reportedly have several children, however. And his son, Anthony Beverly, has always been more vocal about his relationship with his dad.

Anthony plays the drums and he even toured with Maze. In 2009, he spoke to The Associated Press about a tribute album he had participated in for his father. "I want to properly honor my father’s contributions to the industry," Anthony said at the time. "Not only is this an accomplished group of artists, with diverse and distinctive voices, they are all Frankie Beverly and Maze fans."

Frankie Beverly had grandchildren too.

Anthony has three children, a son and two daughters. His daughters are both talented singers and his son, Brandon Beverly, is also in the music industry. It's clear that Frankie's legacy lives on through his family.

Frankie Beverly reportedly battled a throat illness.

Although no cause of death was immediately announced following Frankie's death, he did have some throat problems, which are not unheard of for musicians. Especially those with decades-long careers.