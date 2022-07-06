Netflix's 'Girl in the Picture' Is a True Crime Documentary You Won't Be Able to Shake

In April 1990, Sevakis attempted to leave Floyd for a young college student she was dating. Before May 1990, Sevakis would be dead, found lying on the side of a highway outside of Oklahoma City. Between her abduction and her death, Sevakis would also be implicated in another murder along with Floyd. How did this happen? Girl in the Picture goes deeper into a story we have barely begun to scratch the surface of.

Girl in the Picture is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, July 6.