Freddie Freeman Is a Dedicated Dad Outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie and his wife welcomed their first child in 2016. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 22 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5

Los Angeles Dodgers baseman Freddie Freeman is a busy guy when it comes to playing professional sports, but outside of the game, he's just as busy with his family. So, how many kids does Freddie Freeman have, and who is his wife? He has been open over the years about his family and how they inspire him.

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In turn, he has inspired his fans because of his family man image that many MLB fans see as totally genuine. In April 2026, Freddie and his wife welcomed their fourth child, but he was already a doting dad before that. Now, his growing family continues to keep him on his ties when he isn't dominating the baseball diamond.

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Freddie Freeman and his wife have four kids.

In 2026, Freddie finally became a girl dad. His wife, Chelsea Freeman, posted about the birth of their daughter, after having three boys, on Instagram with a photo of the family of six. On Chelsea's Instagram, when they announced the gender of their baby, she wrote in the caption, "After three boys … The moment we've been waiting for."

Chelsea shared the announcement of the impending birth of their daughter in February 2026 with a family photo of Freddie, Chelsea, and their three sons, one of whom is holding a sonogram. She wrote in the caption that they would be adding their fourth child to the family through a surrogate whom they were "incredibly grateful for."

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The couple welcomed their first son in 2016. In 2020, and then 2021, their other two sons were born. They often share updates on their kids on social media, and, outside of baseball, Freddie's family seems to be the most important thing to him. Fans have noticed it too, and even those who aren't Dodgers fans have shared on social media how genuine he appears to be.

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One user wrote, during the 2024 season, "Obviously I don't know Freddie Freeman but hard to see how anybody could root against this man outside of him not being on the team you root for because he seems like a really genuine, selfless, and humble guy."

“It's a good thing I'm here because it means things are trending better.... No one should have to go through this, especially a 3-year-old. I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.”



Freddie Freeman, understandably emotional, speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/AYBrRdVv2O — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2024

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What happened to Freddie Freeman's son?

In 2025, one of Freddie's sons, Maximus, was diagnosed with a neurological illness called Guillain-Barré syndrome. According to Mayo Clinic, it's a condition where the immune system attacks nerves in the body, resulting in weakness, numbness, and even, in some cases, paralysis. The MLB reported that Freddie's son was able to get treatment and was, at the time, expected to fully recover.