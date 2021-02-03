A Round up of the Free Games Coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2021

It's a new month, which means our favorite video game subscription services are releasing new free games to download and play. Whether you're an Xbox fan or a PlayStation die-hard, here are the free games coming to both of these consoles (both last-gen and current-gen) in February 2021.

While Concrete Genie may be the only one of the trio without a PS5 version available, this colorful game is still one you'll want to experience. Play as the bullied (and very artistic) teenager Ash, who tries to use his artistic skills to bring color to his polluted town of Denska.

Both the PS4 and PS5 version of Control: Ultimate Edition are available to PS Plus subscribers this month, and this is definitely a title you'll want to check out. From 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment, figure out what has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control and stop it — before it's too late.

Destruction AllStars makes its debut this month as part of the PS Plus round up. A PS5 exclusive, this game is like if Rocket League was for bumper cars. Beat up your opponents in impressive race cars (while yelling at your friends and strangers through the controller).

Those with a PS Plus subscripton will be able to download any of these three games for free this month. This promotion is available until the end of the month.

Xbox Live Gold games for February 2021

Xbox Live Gold has five games coming your way for free this month. Unlike the PS Plus subscription, some of these games aren't available for the whole month, so be sure to get them while you can.

Gears 5 is probably one of the most inviting titles on this list. Between the game's campaign and multiplayer options, you'll have endless hours to play this classic. This title has also been optimized for the new current-gen consoles. Gears 5 will be available to download from Feb. 1 to Feb 28.

The OG Resident Evil is also available this month on Xbox Live Gold. This remastered version of the original title takes you back to the story that started the entire franchise. You'll join the special forces team S.T.A.R.S. as you investigate a suspicious mansion while avoiding the undead. This title is available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.

One of the most enticing features about an Xbox Live Gold subscription is its backward compatibility, and this month Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb is the throwback game available. This title, initially released for the original Xbox, will be available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.

Lost Planet 2 takes place 10 years after the original, featuring an exciting four-player co-op mode. Continue the battle over thermal energy in this title while it's available on Xbox Live Gold from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28.