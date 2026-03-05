'Shark Tank's Fried Green Tomatoes Food Truck Has Some Updates for Fans After Its Episode Aired Barbara Corcoran made a deal with the food truck founder during the ‘Shark Tank’ episode. By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 5 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: ABC

After she appeared on Shark Tank in 2020 during Season 11, Holly Cooper, the owner of the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck, walked away with a deal. Not every participant in the show can say that, but when it came to her food truck business, which had already seen success, Holly was ready for the Sharks’ feedback and questions. Are there any updates about the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck business now?

Some businesses and brands blow up after inventors and owners appear on Shark Tank, even if all of the investors, aka the Sharks, aren't wild about the idea in question. For Holly, with Fried Green Tomatoes, giving the Sharks a taste of her menu and sharing her reported earnings was enough to get two of them interested initially.

There have been some updates about the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck from 'Shark Tank.'

Holly walked away with a deal of a $200,000 investment with 30 percent equity from Barbara Corcoran. During the episode, fellow Shark Mark encourages Holly to take the deal, and she eventually does. Afterward, Fried Green Tomatoes definitely flourished as a business. Barbara mentions during the episode that she believes Holly can franchise Fried Green Tomatoes and, since filming ended, that became part of Holly’s business model.

According to the food truck’s website, after Holly appeared on Shark Tank and got her deal, she was able to open a second food truck under the Fried Green Tomatoes name. Then, the company franchised the business, which had been Barbara’s vision. Franchising seems to be the biggest change in Fried Green Tomatoes since Holly appeared on the show, but, per the details online, franchisees have to meet some specific requirements.

In order to franchise a Fried Green Tomatoes food truck of their own, potential franchise owners have to have a net worth of at least $300,000. They also have to be willing to spend anywhere from $81,300 to $253,500. Right now, however, there are some states where Fried Green Tomatoes is not available for franchising, including California, Hawaii, and Illinois.

Before Holly appeared on Shark Tank, Fried Green Tomatoes sold batter mix and secret sauce to customers. It was part of the generous income that Holly earned through her business. Now, however, it looks like those products may no longer be available to buy, at least online, because the online shop is totally empty.

How much is the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck from 'Shark Tank' actually worth now?