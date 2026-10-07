Woman buys Frigidaire ice maker from Walmart. It came with nasty roommates: ‘Someone definitely returned it’ "I cannot believe you put that back in your car." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 6 2026, 10:36 p.m. ET Source: John Hanson Pye/Adobe Stock Tupungato/Adobe Stock

A Walmart shopper says she was greeted by a swarm of cockroaches after opening up the box of an ice maker from one of the retailer's locations. TikToker Humpty (@mr_humpty555k) says the revolting revelation occurred almost immediately.

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In a post that's garnered over 92,000 views, she shared how Walmart customer support addressed the issue. It involved a lot of roach smashing and a curious discovery about its contents.

Humpty begins her video with a recording of them inside a Walmart, the camera lens pointed at an empty shopping cart before her. "Y'all ... check the box before you bring it in your house. I bought an ice maker from Walmart tonight and somehow brought home a whole-a** roach motel," a text overlay in the video reads.

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Roaches Inside The Frigidaire Ice Maker

They add, "Like ... I wanted cold drinks, not roommates. Absolutely TF not." "Would you return it immediately or demand a refund and compensation?" she asked her followers. In an off-camera narration, she delved further into the incident as slamming noises could be heard in the background.

The sound, Humpty says, is that of a Walmart worker killing the bugs that emerged from the product's packaging. "Yeah those are roaches that this employee is banging out of an ice maker," she says. Afterward, she shows a picture of the Frigidaire item's box in question. "I bought this ice maker, checked it out, put it in my car, went home," she tells her followers.

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"Not even 20 minutes later, took the tape off, and immediately roaches started coming out. I didn't even get a chance to take it out," she says as she zooms in on the Walmart customer service counter. There appears to be dead bugs resting on it.

"I wrapped it up in the trash bag, put it back in my car, and drove straight back to this Walmart," she informs her viewers. "I tell them exactly what happened they take the ice maker completely out of the box. And that's when it gets even crazier."

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Walmart Buy And Swap Return?

According to Humpty, the product placed inside the Frigidaire packaging doesn't look like it should have even been there. This is due to discrepancies she found in the ID numbers on both the packaging and the physical product sticker on the ice maker itself.

"The serial number of the ice maker doesn't even match the serial number on the box. So while I'm sitting there trying to figure out why nothing matches, roaches are crawling out of this thing. I ended up being there for about an hour and a half," she says.

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Throughout the ordeal, Humpty says that store service workers insisted that she keep the ice maker in her possession. "They reviewed the cameras, saw me purchasing everything, typing in the serial number at checkout. And mind you all of this happened within an hour," Humpty said.

She added, "I ended up calling Walmart support while in the Walmart. They escalated the situation, but told me I had to take the ice maker back home and come back in the morning." It's at this point in the video that Humpty explains the roach-killing exploits of the store worker.

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"So this employee then bangs the roaches out of the ice maker to package it up so that I can take it back home," she opines. It was a solution that defied her initial expectations of how she thought her customer service visit would go down.

"Now originally, I was gonna come in here and do an exchange. But after seeing how gross it was, I don't want another d**m thing from this store. I just want my money back," Humpty stated. Moreover, she expressed concern that the cockroaches may have escaped the box while she brought the product back to the retailer.

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"If I find roaches in my car after transporting this thing back and forth, that's gonna be an entirely different conversation," Humpty said. The end of her video features her giving a recap of the events as she stands in the Walmart's parking lot.

She reveals that the backdoor of her car is open, and the ice maker is tightly wrapped in a plastic bag inside. "Anyways, customer care complaint filed, manager tomorrow," the shopper says before her video comes to a close.

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Roaches Love Cardboard: Is That Why They Were In The Packaging?

According to Cockroach Care, the nasty little critters love residing in cardboard for several reasons. The first is that they offer dark protection from the elements. Furthermore, they can actually eat the cardboard, as it's made of cellulose, along with any "adhesives" and any food residue trapped in the material.

This could explain why there were so many roaches inside Humpty's box to begin with. Another possible explanation for the bugs, given that the product serial numbers on the box and ice maker didn't match, is that a Walmart shopper swapped out the box.

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Some unscrupulous consumers, like this scammer, will purchase items and then swap them out with broken models. It's not out of the realm of possibility to think that a previous Walmart shopper changed out the same model Frigidaire ice maker and placed it in new packaging.

The older unit may have already had roaches inside it, which is why Humpty got stuck with the roach-filled ice maker.