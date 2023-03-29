Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram Froggy Fresh Will No Longer Be a Part of Creator Clash 2 — What's Going On? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 29 2023, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

It's influencer vs. influencer in Creator Clash 2, an upcoming charity event in which internet stars face off against each other in boxing matches. From foodies to YouTubers to Twitch streamers, some of the most popular online celebrities are gearing up to face each other at the Amalie Arena in Florida. Money collected throughout the match via streaming will be donated to various foundations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Kidney Fund.

The lineup was previously unveiled in late January 2023 and features a roster of returning fighters from the first Creator Clash as well as several new faces. However, a shake-up caused by real-life controversy has now barred internet musician/comedian Froggy Fresh from participating. He was initially set to throw hands with YouTuber Chris Ray Gun. Why is Froggy Fresh no longer a part of Creator Clash? Here's what we know about the situation.

Why was Froggy Fresh removed from the Creator Clash 2 lineup?

Tyler Stephen Cassidy — known better by his YouTube handle as Froggy Fresh — is a musician and comedian who has previously worked with online comedy groups like CollegeHumor. As of this writing, he currently has over 800,000 subscribers on his channel and millions of views across his videos. In recent years, he has operated as a regular musician under his real name, though he has still generated quite the reputation outside of his YouTube career.

Though he was slated to fight in Creator Clash 2 this April, he has since been removed from the lineup. In an official Tweet from the Creator Clash team, they confirmed weeks ahead of the actual event that he would no longer be a part of the event and that his replacement would be announced "in the coming days." The team later elaborated in a follow-up on Twitter.

Reportedly, Froggy Fresh made "several violations" to his contract with Creator Clash that presented "risk to the other fighters, fans, and others involved in the event." "Our #1 priority is ensuring Creator Clash 2 is a positive, safe, welcoming space for everyone," they claim in a statement. They also mention that they attempted to reach out to Froggy Fresh several times with no response.

However, Froggy Fresh has attempted to go on record to refute their claims. Froggy Fresh himself has tweeted out to Creator Clash, implying that he's received little correspondence from the organization, and that the team at Creator Clash has even been suspiciously tight-lipped about the specific violations that Froggy supposedly made that led to his removal.

Are you talking about when Ian called me the third time ever, 15 minutes after Sam Hyde retweeted me? To investigate my friendship with Sam Hyde. And then asking that I don’t release any content with Sam Hyde until after the event. Haven’t released any Sam Hyde content. Still… https://t.co/scIGb56for — Froggy Fresh (@iAmFroggyFresh) March 29, 2023

Before getting kicked, Froggy Fresh reportedly spoke with Creator Clash event organizer IDubbbz.

In attempting to find a reason for his removal, Froggy Fresh posited that it had to do with his friendship with Sam Hyde, a comedian who touts alt-right rhetoric in his comedy. He was supposedly asked by IDubbbz to not release any content featuring Sam, but despite having not done so, he was still removed from the event. "Now I’ve been threatened with a potential lawsuit if I spoke about this entire mess," Froggy Fresh tweeted.

Several influencers have even tweeted out their support for Froggy Fresh during this confusing point in his career, including YouTuber InfernoOmni. YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL, who will be part of Creator Clash 2 as a host, also defended Froggy Fresh. "I'm really disappointed by this," he tweeted. "Kicking him out for Twitter controversy after months of training is brutal. I don't think any jokes he made were intended to mean-spirited or s--t on anyone. Hopefully, they reconsider this decision."

