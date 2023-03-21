Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@bigmoistcr1tikal; Instagram/@sneako The Beef Between MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako Now Involves Guns — Here's Why the Two Are at Odds By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 21 2023, Updated 12:13 p.m. ET

Despite the followings that they can amass online, streamers tend to be more down-to-earth than your average celebrities. They may don different personas online or over-exaggerate their mannerisms, but their presence and interactions with their fanbases can still feel more real given how accessible they are as online personalities. However, that doesn't mean that they're immune to drama with other folks. When it comes to feuds and controversies, the streaming community has that in spades.

Between publicized gambling addictions, online harassment, relationship abuse, and just outright hate, there's plenty of drama among streamers that can rival that of any reality show development on television. For the most part, it unfolds in real time too. One major example comes from streamers MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako. The two of them have been engaged in an ongoing feud for several months, and every time they interact, the conflict escalates. Here's what you need to know about the beef between MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako.

MoistCr1TiKal's beef with Sneako, explained.

In one corner, you have Charles Christopher White Jr. — aka MoistCr1TiKal — who is a popular YouTuber and streamer. He is best known for reaction videos on games and other aspects of pop culture, delivering deadpan comedic commentary in a deep monotone voice. He currently has over 12.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, penguinz0, and continues to post and stream regularly.

And in the other corner, there's Nico Kenn De Balinthazy — aka Sneako. Having debuted in 2013, this YouTuber is popular for his gaming streams and motivational videos. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he generated controversy and backlash for consistently making sexist remarks and publicly spouting hateful and antisemitic rhetoric. He has even associated with other controversial right-wing figureheads like Andrew Tate and Donald Trump.

The feud between MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako has become so intense that it already has its own entry on Know Your Meme. According to the site, Sneako criticized MoistCr1TiKal for making comments about one of his friends, influencer FreshPrinceCeo. Sneako would throw around his own hate targeting both Cr1TiKal and his girlfriend. In late November 2022, MoistCr1TiKal responded, calling Sneako out for his own salacious behavior with his own girlfriend.

Got your discord still working on responses? Brother I have no problem, you started it and I made fun of you in return. You're upset about publicly admitting to cuckoldry and get mad at me for bringing it up. You should be mad at yourself instead, have some self reflection https://t.co/JLwWbp1iCX — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) March 13, 2023

In the months following, MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako took their feud to Twitter as they each lobbied criticisms and threats of violence at each other. Sneako took it a step further by calling out other content creators who criticize his actions. In one of his streams on Rumble, Sneako even pulled out a gun and threatened to use it on Cr1TiKal if he continued calling him out. "You want me to watch your clips? Watch my clips," Sneako exclaimed in one stream while holding up two firearm magazines to his camera.