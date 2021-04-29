People Are Racing to Eat Fruit Roll-Ups on TikTok

No, it's not about seeing how many Fruit Roll-Ups you can eat before going into a diabetic coma. I've tried that myself with 32 Fruit by the Foots and let me tell you, while I didn't pass out I was definitely not happy with the way that I felt afterwards.

Technically speaking, what's being used in the "Fruit Roll-Up" challenge on TikTok are actually Fruit by the Foot candies.