Logo
Home > Influencers > TikTok
fruit roll-up TikTok Challenge
Source: TikTok

People Are Racing to Eat Fruit Roll-Ups on TikTok

By

Apr. 29 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

There are a lot of downsides to being a human being. We tend to get bored with things very easily. We over-intellectualize things to the point where fun becomes a nostalgic memory and we're way too self-important. But when we're at our best, we have displayed an infinite capacity for adapting to pretty much anything. And when we're bored, we can come up with some pretty cool games, like the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge that's trending on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge that's making the rounds on TikTok?

No, it's not about seeing how many Fruit Roll-Ups you can eat before going into a diabetic coma. I've tried that myself with 32 Fruit by the Foots and let me tell you, while I didn't pass out I was definitely not happy with the way that I felt afterwards.

Technically speaking, what's being used in the "Fruit Roll-Up" challenge on TikTok are actually Fruit by the Foot candies.

fruit roll up
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

These rolled-up treats are about three feet in length. Here's how the challenge works: You and any number of fellow competitors start with the Fruit by the Foot in your mouth, letting the thin, long pieces of candy dangle out in front of you. Then, when the timer starts, you and your fellow eaters try to eat it hands-free. 

The goal is to be the first to get the entire treat in your mouth.

Tons of people are participating in the challenge online and the results are pretty hilarious. 

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

How did the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge begin on TikTok? Blame COVID.

Many believe that the challenge began as part of a series of "quarantine games," which were probably inspired by The Office, considering how obsessed folks are with that show. 

Article continues below advertisement

Again, people need to stop calling it the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge because Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-Ups are two very separate products. Obviously, one could say that the name is appropriate because the competitors are actually "rolling up" the Fruit by the Foot into their mouths, but a clear distinction needs to be made between these two lunchbox snacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Fruit Roll-Ups are kind of leathery. They always seem to stick together and you can never get them to fully unwrap. And if you do, then good luck trying to get the little pre-formed cut-out pieces out of the delicious canvas.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In fact, it seems like the Fruit by the Foot Twitter account understands that people call their product by the wrong name, but they're taking the mix-up in stride.

I have to commend them for this important messaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Have you tried the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge and shared your results? How are your hands-free candy eating skills? Personally speaking, I think I'd absolutely crush this, but it wouldn't be the first time I overestimated my quick eating abilities, like when I tackled the nine-patty Jake's Wayback Burger Challenge...

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Picrew TikTok Trend Reveals How Your Friends Really See You

The TikTok Autism Challenge Is the Worst of the Internet

The Blackout Challenge on TikTok Has Sadly Struck Again

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.