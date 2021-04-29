People Are Racing to Eat Fruit Roll-Ups on TikTok

People Are Racing to Eat Fruit Roll-Ups on TikTokBy Mustafa Gatollari
There are a lot of downsides to being a human being. We tend to get bored with things very easily. We over-intellectualize things to the point where fun becomes a nostalgic memory and we're way too self-important. But when we're at our best, we have displayed an infinite capacity for adapting to pretty much anything. And when we're bored, we can come up with some pretty cool games, like the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge that's trending on TikTok.
What is the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge that's making the rounds on TikTok?
No, it's not about seeing how many Fruit Roll-Ups you can eat before going into a diabetic coma. I've tried that myself with 32 Fruit by the Foots and let me tell you, while I didn't pass out I was definitely not happy with the way that I felt afterwards.
Technically speaking, what's being used in the "Fruit Roll-Up" challenge on TikTok are actually Fruit by the Foot candies.
These rolled-up treats are about three feet in length. Here's how the challenge works: You and any number of fellow competitors start with the Fruit by the Foot in your mouth, letting the thin, long pieces of candy dangle out in front of you. Then, when the timer starts, you and your fellow eaters try to eat it hands-free.
The goal is to be the first to get the entire treat in your mouth.
Tons of people are participating in the challenge online and the results are pretty hilarious.
How did the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge begin on TikTok? Blame COVID.
Many believe that the challenge began as part of a series of "quarantine games," which were probably inspired by The Office, considering how obsessed folks are with that show.
Again, people need to stop calling it the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge because Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-Ups are two very separate products. Obviously, one could say that the name is appropriate because the competitors are actually "rolling up" the Fruit by the Foot into their mouths, but a clear distinction needs to be made between these two lunchbox snacks.
Fruit Roll-Ups are kind of leathery. They always seem to stick together and you can never get them to fully unwrap. And if you do, then good luck trying to get the little pre-formed cut-out pieces out of the delicious canvas.
In fact, it seems like the Fruit by the Foot Twitter account understands that people call their product by the wrong name, but they're taking the mix-up in stride.
I have to commend them for this important messaging.
Have you tried the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge and shared your results? How are your hands-free candy eating skills? Personally speaking, I think I'd absolutely crush this, but it wouldn't be the first time I overestimated my quick eating abilities, like when I tackled the nine-patty Jake's Wayback Burger Challenge...