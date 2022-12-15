64 Funny Things to Put on Your Instagram Notes That Will Make Your Friends Crack Up
Oh Instagram, you never cease to amaze us. The photo-sharing app recently released a new feature to your inbox dubbed Notes. Basically, it allows users to leave a Note for their followers or their close friends to see.
This Note will sit at the top of your friends' inboxes for the next 24 hours. If they choose to reply, their responses will be sent to you as DMs.
The immediate response to Notes was confusion. But it wasn’t long before millennials started to see how Notes was really just a modern version of AIM’s away messages.
If you’re not familiar with the away message, it allowed users to write messages informing friends that they were not online. What started as “I’m away from my computer right now,” quickly turned into silly phrases like “<3 I have a new crush ha” or “the fray is a good indie band but their songs make me so sad lol :(.”
It was Twitter before Twitter was Twitter.
Anyway, are you looking to try out the new Instagram feature? Below, are some funny, completely random, and somewhat-nostalgic messages to leave on your Instagram Notes. Choose wisely, as that message will stay up for 24 hours unless you choose to delete it.
64 Funny Instagram Note Ideas:
1. Did anyone get No. 4 on the math homework?
2. What’s the move for tonight?
3. This person is a loser →
4. Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl s--t
5. Who wants to go to the mall tonight?
6. BRB gtg 2 work
7. Does anyone have a tampon I can borrow?
8. His/her smile gives me butterflies <3
9. ASL?
10. Going to hell, does anybody want anything?
11. Sorry, no public restrooms
12. If your mom drives us to the mall, my mom can drive us home :)
13. Team Edward or Team Jacob?
14. BRB, going on a hot girl walk
15. Does the carpet match the drapes?
16. 6’0’’ and over please
17. Can’t sleep :(
18. This Karen at Starbucks is giving me the icks
19. HMU if you need kush
20. It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.
21. Stuck in traffic :/
22. I need a date to prom lol
23. Per my last email,...
24. Like for a like :)
25. Never drinking again *insert vomit emoji*
26. Loading…
27. Don’t hate me ‘cause I’m beautiful
28. I’m sorry old [enter name] can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's dead.
29. I’m dating Pete Davidson next
30. YOLO
31. Come here often?
32. I woke up in a new buggati
33. Forgot my lunch FML
34. I need a nap
36. Can today just not?
37. Trust no one
38. TTYL mom says no more internet for me today :/
39. If you can read this, you can also go like my photo!
40. Gym time [insert flexed bicep emoji]
41. TFW when you wake up with a pimple on your chin
42. Baby, you light up my world like nobody else
43. Does anyone want to start a podcast with me? lol
44. R.I.P. to the girl I used to be
45. Chilling with the homies
46. That’s cheugy!
47. We should hang out sometime… NOT!
48. Drinking some hot covfefe [insert coffee cup emoji]
49. Wine, because it’s cheaper than therapy
50. Netflix & chill, anyone?
51. Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate
52. To the windows to the walls, till the sweat drop down my balls
53. Palms are sweaty,Knees weak, arms are heavy, Vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti
54. Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee
55. BRB spiraling
56. This meeting could have been an email
57. 2 Turnt 2 Care
58. Up to no good ;)
59. She doesn't even go here
60. Cabs Are Here!
61. Hello it’s me (*Adele voice*)
62. My boss told me to have a good day … so I went home
63. Gotta bounce
64. Call me, beep me... if you wanna reach me