Instagram Notes
Source: Meta

64 Funny Things to Put on Your Instagram Notes That Will Make Your Friends Crack Up

Kelly Corbett
By

Dec. 15 2022, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Oh Instagram, you never cease to amaze us. The photo-sharing app recently released a new feature to your inbox dubbed Notes. Basically, it allows users to leave a Note for their followers or their close friends to see.

This Note will sit at the top of your friends' inboxes for the next 24 hours. If they choose to reply, their responses will be sent to you as DMs.

The immediate response to Notes was confusion. But it wasn’t long before millennials started to see how Notes was really just a modern version of AIM’s away messages.

If you’re not familiar with the away message, it allowed users to write messages informing friends that they were not online. What started as “I’m away from my computer right now,” quickly turned into silly phrases like “<3 I have a new crush ha” or “the fray is a good indie band but their songs make me so sad lol :(.”

It was Twitter before Twitter was Twitter.

Anyway, are you looking to try out the new Instagram feature? Below, are some funny, completely random, and somewhat-nostalgic messages to leave on your Instagram Notes. Choose wisely, as that message will stay up for 24 hours unless you choose to delete it.

64 Funny Instagram Note Ideas:

1. Did anyone get No. 4 on the math homework?

2. What’s the move for tonight?

3. This person is a loser →

4. Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl s--t

5. Who wants to go to the mall tonight?

6. BRB gtg 2 work

7. Does anyone have a tampon I can borrow?

8. His/her smile gives me butterflies <3

9. ASL?

10. Going to hell, does anybody want anything?

11. Sorry, no public restrooms

12. If your mom drives us to the mall, my mom can drive us home :)

13. Team Edward or Team Jacob?

14. BRB, going on a hot girl walk

15. Does the carpet match the drapes?

16. 6’0’’ and over please

17. Can’t sleep :(

18. This Karen at Starbucks is giving me the icks

19. HMU if you need kush

20. It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.

21. Stuck in traffic :/

22. I need a date to prom lol

23. Per my last email,...

24. Like for a like :)

25. Never drinking again *insert vomit emoji*

26. Loading…

27. Don’t hate me ‘cause I’m beautiful

28. I’m sorry old [enter name] can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's dead.

29. I’m dating Pete Davidson next

30. YOLO

31. Come here often?

32. I woke up in a new buggati

33. Forgot my lunch FML

34. I need a nap

36. Can today just not?

37. Trust no one

38. TTYL mom says no more internet for me today :/

39. If you can read this, you can also go like my photo!

40. Gym time [insert flexed bicep emoji]

41. TFW when you wake up with a pimple on your chin

42. Baby, you light up my world like nobody else

43. Does anyone want to start a podcast with me? lol

44. R.I.P. to the girl I used to be

45. Chilling with the homies

46. That’s cheugy!

47. We should hang out sometime… NOT!

48. Drinking some hot covfefe [insert coffee cup emoji]

49. Wine, because it’s cheaper than therapy

50. Netflix & chill, anyone?

51. Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate

52. To the windows to the walls, till the sweat drop down my balls

53. Palms are sweaty,Knees weak, arms are heavy, Vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti

54. Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee

55. BRB spiraling

56. This meeting could have been an email

57. 2 Turnt 2 Care

58. Up to no good ;)

59. She doesn't even go here

60. Cabs Are Here!

61. Hello it’s me (*Adele voice*)

62. My boss told me to have a good day … so I went home

63. Gotta bounce

64. Call me, beep me... if you wanna reach me

Latest Instagram News and Updates

