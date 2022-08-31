Gabbie Hanna Is Popular on Social Media –– What Is Her Ethnicity?

Gabbie was born in Pennsylvania back in 1991 to two parents named James and Michelle Hanna. According to Okay Bliss, her father is Lebanese and her mother is French and Polish. BuzzFeed News says that Gabbie was born as the third child of six children by her parents.

Gabbie has said her family struggled with financial issues as she was growing up, and that she almost faced homelessness a handful of times. Gabbie also dealt with bullying when she was a youngster as well.