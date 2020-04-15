Gabbie Hanna's New Boyfriend Is Better Than Her Pathological Liar Ex

Controversial YouTuber Gabbie Hanna used to be known for her storytime videos, ranging from tales about her "psycho" nutritionist to ghostly encounters. But one thing Gabbie has tried really hard to keep private is her dating life.

Throughout her time on YouTube, the influencer has shared a few stories about her exes, though not many. Here's what we know about her ex-boyfriends and who Gabbie is dating now.