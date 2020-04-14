Gabbie Hanna's Promo for Her New Song Includes... Picking Fights With K-Pop Stans?

But the influencer decided to take a slightly... unconventional route to promote her new song coming out soon by starting an internet fight with a K-Pop stan.

Former Vine star and YouTube creator Gabbie Hanna has been trying to take her talents to a music career, and she's getting ready to launch her first EP in May.

Gabbie picked a fight with a K-Pop stan on Twitter.

If you've ever been exposed to the online world of K-Pop stans, you know they're intense in their love for the genre and every viral tweet they send is followed by a promo for their favorite artist or band. K-Pop stan @baekprnt on Twitter, whose real name is Belle, made a tweet about Gabbie, trashing her music with a video of Gabbie rapping. Instead of leaving it be, like most influencers would, Gabbie made the decision to respond.

Source: Instagram

"LOVVVEEE the fact you had to edit it to make it sound like it's something it's not bc my music slaps whether u like me or not, this honestly was a huge confidence boost," she replied. Belle replied to Gabbie mocking her by tweeting "thanks for the attention, it was a huge confidence boost." Again, instead of letting the internet feud be over, like most influencers would have, Gabbie responded again, calling out Belle for hating on her music.

"thank you for recognizing and acknowledging that people hate solely for attention," she said. "we been knew but it's nice to have the validation." Twitter users beyond the K-Pop fanbase called out the influencer for engaging with the hate, pointing out that Belle claimed she was only 17. "did that really just happen? did gabbie hanna, a 29 year old, really just fight with me, a 17 year old because i said she should get off the internet?" Belle tweeted.