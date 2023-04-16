Home > Television > Food Network Source: Instagram Who Is Gabriele Bertaccini Dating? Here Is Everything We Know About the ‘Ciao House’ Chef Is Gabriele Bertaccini dating someone? Here is what we know about the popular chef from 'Ciao House' and what he has shared about his personal life. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 16 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Gabriele Bertaccini has been making headlines for being one of the co-hosts of the new Food Network series Ciao House, alongside Alex Guarnaschelli. Fans of the show are starting to ask questions about his life off of the screen.

Specifically, fans want to know more about his love life. Is Gabriele dating anyone? Has he revealed his sexuality? Here is what we know about the fan-favorite TV chef and his personal life.

Is Gabriele Bertaccini dating someone? He hasn't revealed this yet.

As of now, Gabriele has not publicly revealed whether or not he is in a relationship. But, he has been a very open member of the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as gay.

In a birthday post for himself, the chef declared in part, "Speak your truth honestly and simply." He added, "There is absolutely nobody in the World who can show you the type of love, care, understanding and acceptance that you can show yourself. So, be your own best friend and lover.

Before Ciao House, he starred in the popular Netflix series Say I Do. His job as a food expert was to help put together a wedding for several couples in just a week. One of the fan-favorite episodes was when Gabriele helped out same-gender couple Jason and Jonathan. The trio has since become friends and he frequently shares pictures of them on social media.

Gabriele is HIV-positive.

It was in an episode of Say I Do back in 2020 that Gabriele revealed to the world that he tested HIV-positive. Looking back on his public reveal, he said that, "When you surround yourself with people who are vulnerable — and they are not afraid of sharing their story — the best thing you can do is really show them vulnerability back. And that's kind of what happened that day when we were filming."

In an interview with GLAAD, he reflected on the amount of support he received when he found out he was positive. “I’m so thankful that the support I had was one that allowed me to move forward in a healthy way that made me understand this wasn’t something that marked me and made me less than what I was before," he shared. "We have to make sure this support…is available for everyone who goes through that.”

Gabriele believes that speaking his truth on television will hopefully inspire others who may be dealing with HIV to be open and honest. He said that, "I think that [the scene on Say I Do] was a very important and profound moment that will hopefully inspire people to connect with others around them and whom they love and feel safe with, and to open up about their stories so that others can do the same."

And he was right. His emotional reveal on Say I Do has already impacted viewers. The chef even received a letter from a fan that said, "I tested positive for HIV two weeks ago. I am sitting here with my mom, and I started crying because I don’t have the courage to tell her. I hope one day I will."