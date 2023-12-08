Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered Gabriella of 'sMothered' Showcases Larger-Than-Life Poster of Mom Catherine (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Get a sneak peek into Season 5 of 'sMothered' with an exclusive clip, where fans can learn about the new mother-daughter duo, Gabriella and Catherine. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @catherinegalassovigorito

After what feels like a gazillion years, TLC is finally dropping Season 5 of sMothered. Brace yourself for a wild ride as this new season introduces several fresh mother-daughter duos who are more than ready to redefine the meaning of crossing boundaries. Let the smothering saga continue!

And speaking of fresh faces, let's give a warm welcome to Gabriella and Catherine Vigorito as they join the sMothered squad! Dive into the juicy deets about this pair by checking out this exclusive clip obtained by Distractify.

Gabriella and Catherine from 'sMothered' are pageant queens.

In the exclusive clip snagged by Distractify, Catherine opens up about the heartwarming bond she shares with her 20-something daughter, Gabriella. She gushes about the special connection that blossomed the moment Gabriella made her grand entrance into the world.

"You know how you can kind of just look inside someone's soul and just have that connection? We had that from the day she was born, even more than my other two daughters," Catherine says. "It was just something so heavenly. She was like an angel."

Catherine adds that the first she did with her "mini-me" was take her "shopping for matchings." Gabriella points out that she and her mom have "always worn matching outfits," claiming they love "bougie" and "over the top" looks.

Gabriella goes on to praise Catherine, affectionately declaring her mom as her idol. "I literally have an entire poster blown up of her in my room. I mean, she's Miss Connecticut USA. Imagine growing up and your mom being Miss Connecticut USA — those are some shoes to fill!"

Catherine states that Gabriella can see her in her "Miss Connecticut crown and sash any day." Following this, Gabriella stands up, picks up the two items, and gracefully places them on her mother.