We Still Think About These Easter Eggs From the 'Game of Thrones' Premiere

Long before there was the "Queen of the North" Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) became the Three-Eyed Raven and the King of the Seven Six Kingdoms in Westeros, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) became a lethal killer, and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) was banished to the Wall to join the Night's Watch (again), the Stark children were all living together in Winterfell.

The epic HBO series Game of Thrones captivated the world with its in-depth character arcs, insane twists (Red Wedding, anyone?), and forbidden romances that we all so desperately wanted to happen.