Kim Kardashian 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' Is Shutting Down in 2024 — Here's What You Can Play Instead 'Kim Kardashian Hollywood' is shutting down after 10 years of online service. Here's what you can play when the game is officially gone. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 4 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

If you like mobile games and keeping up with the Kardashians on a regular basis, then you've probably dabbled in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. This free-to-play RPG places players in the glamorous world of Kim Kardashian where you can garner fans, increase your reputation, and become virtual A-list celebrities. The game was first launched for iOS and Android in June 2014 and accumulated a sizable player base despite middling reviews.

Unfortunately, their time in Kim's spotlight is coming to an end. The game is set to go offline forever in 2024, leaving many players to wonder what they can use to fill the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood–sized holes in their Kim Kardashian: Hollywood–sized hearts. Check out this quick list of games similar to Hollywood and read about what you should know about the impending shutdown.

'Dress to Impress'

If you don't mind making a Roblox account, you can always hop on to Dress to Impress. This free-to-play fashion game plays a lot like its predecessor in which players can participate in fashion shows and earn points based on their style and popularity.

'Fashion Battle'

Looking to get a bit more competitive? Fashion Battle pits you against other "models" as you make your way down a runway trying to earn as many points for style as possible. The player with the most points at the end of the runway wins!

'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion'

This full-fledged console game has a little more bang for your buck, and with some Bratz nostalgia to boot. This title puts you in the stylish shoes of your favorite Bratz character as you travel the globe to become the best fashion reporter in the business. Flaunt Your Fashion is available on all major consoles.

'IMVU'

Not so much a game as it is a social experience, IMVU is its own virtual world where users can sign up for free and dress their avatars in stylish clothing. You can even meet new people and make new friends!

'Time Princess'

Every twirl and gaze is impeccable, exuding the essence of elegance, as she stands on the stage as the most graceful princess. Travelers, do you want to collect these two outfits? 💖



Download Time Princess here: https://t.co/D3SnbafiFM #timeprincess #dressup pic.twitter.com/d4dhDwfusw — Time Princess (@Timeprincessen) January 4, 2024

Who doesn't want to feel like a princess? In this free-to-play mobile game, players can dress up their own characters and journey across time and space on their story-based quest for a happily ever after.

'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' is shutting down in 2024.

Hopefully, you'll be able to find a replacement before Kim Kardashian: Hollywood goes away for good. In a shocking announcement, the game is set to shut down on April 8, 2024, after nearly 10 years of service. In an exclusive statement to TMZ, Kim told the outlet, "I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played [this game] in the past 10 years. This journey has meant to much to me, but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions."

