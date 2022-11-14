The 'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion' Have Been in the Game of Glam for Longer Than You Think
Remember Bratz? This popular toyline with characters sporting big anime eyes and glossy lips was a massive success during the early 2000s. The brand first appeared on store shelves in 2001 and would go on to make over $2 billion in 2005. It quickly grew into a worthy competitor to the Barbie brand after it cornered over 40 percent of the fashion-doll market, according to a 2006 report by New America Foundation.
Believe it or not, the brand is still going strong today. In November 2022, Bratz released the latest title in its line of video games entitled, Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. The game follows the familiar Bratz characters as they travel the world and play dress-up minigames and sidequests to become a world-renowned fashion reporter.
The game features a venerable list of voice actors who are no strangers to the world of Bratz. Get to know the voice actors for Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion.
Olivia Hack is the voice actor for Cloe in 'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion'.
Voice actress Olivia Hack portrays Cloe aka Angel, one of the four original Bratz characters. In fact, Olivia has provided Cloe's voice since 2004.
Other than Bratz, Olivia is best known for her recurring roles in shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Hey! Arnold. She also made notable appearances in games like Persona 5 Royal.
Ratana as Jade
Ratana provides the voice for Jade, another of the original lineup of Bratz dolls. Ratana has several notable roles in video games, including Yae Miko from Genshin Impact and Leonie from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.
Julyza Commodore as Sasha
Sasha is voiced by actress Julyza Commodore. According to her IMDB page, she originally kicked off her career with a role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Ironically enough, she also appeared in multiple Barbie animated productions before providing Sasha's voice.
Valeria Rodriguez as Yasmin
Valeria rounds off the last of the original Bratz characters with her role as Yasmin. She has previously appeared in several games like Genshin Impact and Star Ocean: The Divine Force. She also had a notable recurring role in the first season of the anime series, To Your Eternity.
Jaimi Gray as Felicia
Jaimi Gray brings life to Felicia in Flaunt Your Fashion. She first portrayed the character in Talking Bratz, an animated webseries talk show in which Felicia interviews the main cast as they graduate high school.
On her role in Talking Bratz, Jaimi posted on Instagram saying, "I had so much fun voicing her and I hope she’s everything the fans wanted her to be and more."
Jessica DiCicco as Roxxi
Roxxi in the game is voiced by Jessica DiCicco. She voiced the character in several Bratz productions since 2005. She is also known for her roles in Adventure Time and Gravity Falls.
Ogie Banks as Dylan
Ogie Banks provides the voice of Dylan, who was one of the first male characters to be introduced in the Boyz line of Bratz. In fact, Dylan has been voiced by Ogie since his first appearance in 2005.On multiple occasions in his career, Ogie has voiced iterations of Luke Cage in Marvel games and animated series.
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion is now available on all major gaming platforms.