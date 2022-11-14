The 'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion' Have Been in the Game of Glam for Longer Than You Think

Believe it or not, the brand is still going strong today. In November 2022, Bratz released the latest title in its line of video games entitled, Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. The game follows the familiar Bratz characters as they travel the world and play dress-up minigames and sidequests to become a world-renowned fashion reporter.

The game features a venerable list of voice actors who are no strangers to the world of Bratz. Get to know the voice actors for Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion.