We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
garth-brooks-sanders-jersey-1582916577671.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Facebook "Forgets" Who Barry Sanders Is, Freaks Out at Garth Brooks for Wearing His Jersey

By

The 2020 election is upon us, which means there are throngs of people all over social media who are suddenly dusting off their imaginary political science degrees to share their expert opinions on how Trump is either a vile idiot or the best thing to happen to America, how Bernie Sanders is either a socialist pig or the devil incarnate, etcetera, etcetera.

People are getting so worked up in a political tizzy that Garth Brooks can't even wear a Barry Sanders jersey.

You know, Barry Sanders? The two time NFL Offensive Player of the year? The legendary Detroit Lions running back? A Pro Bowl invitee for all of his 10 seasons in the NFL? One of the most elusive runners in NFL history? That Barry Sanders, who is probably one of the greatest players to ever compete in what is arguably the most American sport in the world? A sport so American we took the rest of the world's word for the rest of the world's favorite competitive past time and made it our own?