Facebook "Forgets" Who Barry Sanders Is, Freaks Out at Garth Brooks for Wearing His Jersey

The 2020 election is upon us, which means there are throngs of people all over social media who are suddenly dusting off their imaginary political science degrees to share their expert opinions on how Trump is either a vile idiot or the best thing to happen to America, how Bernie Sanders is either a socialist pig or the devil incarnate, etcetera, etcetera.

People are getting so worked up in a political tizzy that Garth Brooks can't even wear a Barry Sanders jersey.