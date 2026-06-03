A Wild New Garth Brooks Conspiracy Theory Claims He’s a Serial Killer Garth had an alter ego in the late ’90s, whom he called Chris Gaines. By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 3 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A pretty big name in the music industry is being tied to some pretty wild conspiracy theories. We're talking about Garth Brooks, who has sold millions of records and is credited with blending traditional country music while amping it up with his energetic performances. While Garth is wildly popular and loved by many, rumors have been circulating online that he might have a dark side, and it's all because some people think they're connecting dots that paint him that way.

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In fact, during an episode of the Allegedly Speaking podcast hosted by Jana Rosenberg, she poses the question of whether Garth is a serial killer based on past "evidence." She also details some other shocking claims that support the theory, and we're diving into all of it below. So saddle up!

Inside the wild conspiracy theory about Garth Brooks being a serial killer.

Source: Mega

The biggest conspiracy floating around the internet right now surrounding Garth Brooks is that he might be a serial killer. It sounds wild, but hear out the “evidence” people have provided, as it helps to understand how this theory was formed in the first place.

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The biggest claim Jana Rosenberg brought forward is that fans are noticing that in each of the cities Garth seems to be touring in, there are numerous missing persons cases popping up. Wait, what? Jana shared that, based on rumors she’s heard, every time Garth is in a city, there’s a spike in the number of people being reported missing.

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Now, it would take a considerable amount of time and patience to go through public records to compare his tour stops with missing persons case counts and then compare that to other months in those same years. But good luck to anyone committed to doing it. Let us know what you find! Now, what supports this wild idea are the other bits and pieces of information being tossed around.

Like how Garth had an alter ego in the late ’90s, whom he called Chris Gaines. Chris wore jet black hair and overall presented himself with a mysterious vibe. Not to mention, the music on the Chris Gaines album was a little strange. The reason he put out this alter ego was reportedly in preparation for the film The Lamb. But there are even more eerie connections people are making to support this conspiracy theory.

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Garth Brooks once said he’d want to play a killer in a movie.

While those aren’t solid pieces of evidence that peg Garth as a serial killer, what is honestly pretty weird is the comment he made in a 1989 interview, with a clip later resurfacing in 2022 after being shared by TikToker @theschweezy. During the questioning, Garth was asked by the host about pursuing acting, and he admitted he’d like a role that allowed him to play a bad guy. “Yeah, I told them if they ever need somebody to be a bad guy, I’d be the bad guy,” he said.

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When asked why a bad guy, he added that it was because he’d like to do it and wanted to kill someone. “I’d rather kill somebody. That’d be fun.” It came off a little weird even at the time, and especially now as it resurfaces amid the claims that people go missing in the cities he tours in.

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There’s also the sexual assault legal battle he was tangled up in after a woman who worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, filed suit against him in October 2024 in California Superior Court.