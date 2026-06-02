What Are Martina McBride's Politics? Singer Distances Herself From Trump-Linked Event "It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I'm abandoning the meaning behind those songs." By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Martina McBride recently made headlines after announcing she would no longer perform at the Great American State Fair, an event connected to the Trump administration's Freedom 250 celebrations. The decision quickly sparked questions from fans wondering where the country music star stands politically.

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The controversy began after several performers withdrew from the event, saying they were initially told it would be a nonpartisan celebration. As Martina's statement spread online, many fans started asking whether the singer had publicly shared her political views.

Source: MEGA

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What are Martina McBride's politics?

Martina has not publicly identified with a political party, and she has generally avoided making partisan politics a central part of her public image. Throughout her career, she has focused primarily on her music and advocacy for social issues rather than endorsing specific candidates.

In a statement posted to social media, Martina explained that she agreed to participate in the Great American State Fair because she believed it would be a nonpartisan event celebrating all 50 states. She later said that description turned out to be "misleading," prompting her decision to withdraw.

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Martina wrote that she has "spent my entire career singing about real people with real issues" and said she was concerned fans might feel she was abandoning the values reflected in her music. She emphasized that was not her intention.

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Why did Martina McBride pull out of the Great American State Fair?

According to Martina, organizers assured her the event was intended to celebrate community and bring people together through music. However, after details about the event's connection to Freedom 250 and the Trump administration received increased attention, she reconsidered her involvement.

"It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I'm abandoning the meaning behind those songs," she wrote. "I assure you, that is not the case."

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Several other performers also withdrew from the lineup, including Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, and The Commodores. Some artists said they were unaware of the event's political associations when they initially agreed to participate.

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Martina McBride said the event was presented as nonpartisan.

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from June 25 through July 10 as part of Freedom 250, an initiative connected to celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary. Organizers described the event as a patriotic celebration featuring music, exhibits, and themed programming.

In her statement, Martina said she viewed the event as a larger version of the state fairs where she has performed throughout her career. She described it as a chance to celebrate communities across the country rather than a political gathering.