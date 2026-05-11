Ticket Price for the White House's UFC Fight Is Creating Controversy — See Why The package includes a welcome reception, press conference seating, ceremonial weigh-ins, and UFC 329 floor tickets. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 11 2026, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Everything about the UFC fight scheduled to take place at the White House is unsurprisingly controversial. With polarizing figures like President Donald Trump, Dana White, and Joe Rogan at the helm of this endeavor, no one is shocked that every element of the event is under scrutiny.

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The most recent aspect of the fight that's sparked debate is the ticket prices. While we don't think anyone expected the event to be cheap, or even affordable, the fight's price tag is still shocking. See just how much watching the White House's UFC fight in person would cost you, and what people have to say about it.

Source: MEGA

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Ticket prices for the White House's UFC fight are sky-high.

On June 14, 2026, the White House's South Lawn and Ellipse Park will turn into a UFC octagon in which Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will compete for the Lightweight Title, and Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will battle it out for the Heavyweight Interim Title. The massive event has been dubbed UFC Freedom 250 in honor of the country's upcoming 250th birthday.

Like with any massive event, there are different tiers of seats available. However, it's the "high-roller" partner packages that are drawing attention, as those spots are going for a whopping $1.5 million. Marketed as seats for "influential people," the package includes a welcome reception, press conference seating, ceremonial weigh-ins, and UFC 329 floor tickets.

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Source: MEGA

Despite the ridiculous pricing being highly predictable, people are still taken aback. As evidenced by the comments on this Reddit thread, which include, "Tickets cost more than what a fighter not fighting for a title earns if they win and get a performance bonus and a fight of the night bonus."

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Someone else pointed out, "I sure hope fight bonuses reflect in this." Another alleged, "Dana and his cronies are going to get a lot of money from this. A lot will be taxpayer supplied as well, no matter what they say to the media."

Source: MEGA

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Some of the ticket prices are surprising for other reasons.

While people are shocked at the $1.5 million package price tag, other ticket prices are just as shocking, but for the opposite reason. 85,000 Ellipse Park watch party tickets will be completely free of charge and can be obtained via Ticketmaster. This surprising development is due to a law that bans sold-out events from taking place on federal land.

Per USA Today, UFC CEO Dana White has explained, "The taxpayers aren’t paying anything. We’re [paying] the bill for this whole fight. And I can’t sell a hot dog, a T-shirt, or a ticket. Nothing can be sold on federal land." Dana also promised that most of the South Lawn's 4,300 seats are reserved for military personnel and will also be free of charge for those individuals.

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Source: MEGA