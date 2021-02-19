Gary Anthony Williams Fans Are Shocked by His Weight Loss Transformation

Gary Anthony Williams Fans Are Shocked by His Weight Loss TransformationBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 19 2021, Published 8:39 a.m. ET
It can always be jarring whenever fans of a particular celebrity, public figure, or artist see them undergo a huge transformation in a relatively short amount of time.
It doesn't help that by the time a project actually does make it to the big or small screen, it's probably been in the can for a year or so, so that could add to the disparity in their appearance. What I'm getting at is: When you don't see someone every single day, a huge change, like Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss, is a big, big deal.
Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss was immediately noticed by viewers of Kevin James' new Netflix comedy.
When The Crew debuted on Netflix the day after Valentine's Day, people were shocked to not only see Kevin James with a shaved head but also that longtime comic actor and voice-over talent Gary Anthony Williams had lost a lot of weight.
And when I mean a lot of weight, I'm talking a reported 155 lbs.
StarStudds.com put Gary at around 360lbs in 2001. However, it seems like he's been gradually working at losing the extra ell bees he's packed on throughout the past few years, making an extra push in recent years. Now he's walking around at an estimated 195 lbs.
You may have noticed him in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or recurring roles on Malcolm in the Middle, Boston Legal, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? He's also voiced characters in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, and Resistance along with a ton of other TV shows your kids probably watch like Doc McStuffins, Puppy Dog Pals, along with shows your kids shouldn't be watching like Bob's Burgers and American Dad!
Man, Gary Anthony Williams, aka Abe from Malcolm in the Middle looks so healthy and awesome now after his weight loss. Kudos 👏👏— phat nat (@555natalie555) March 17, 2018
Fans of the actor were taking to Twitter in order to congratulate him on his weight loss and their shock in seeing such a dramatic transformation.
2. Gary Anthony Williams as Uncle Ruckus 😂😂 and a lot of great characters pic.twitter.com/4WlDAbbnjF— Decimo (@decimoXIV) September 14, 2020
The laugh track wasn’t the greatest idea. Gary Anthony Williams who plays Chuck was a stand out. They made Jake the driver too much of a simpleton. The references to the other drivers was nice to hear. Will it win any awards no, but it was a easy, light, enjoyable watch.— Jo_tiedeken (@jodevita9) February 15, 2021
While he's definitely been noticeably svelter over the last few years, many people are noticing it for the first time ever since they began watching Kevin James' new show.
Gary Anthony Williams’ weight loss is actually amazing lol— the moon makes the ocean twerk. (@MoodieBay) March 12, 2019
And while many are saying that there's "nothing special" about The Crew and lamenting the fact that it still contains a laugh track, remember, The King of Queens went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes. There definitely seems to be a place for "easy watching" traditional sitcoms, even if people aren't exactly proud of the fact that they're watching them.
Netflix has a new show called The Crew about a NASCAR race crew.— ✨Whitney✨ (@itswhittles) February 17, 2021
My parents worked for a NASCAR team for like 15 years and I cant not see my parents in this. I mean look at this. pic.twitter.com/hSv52Fm3qh
But there were many who found the show, which also stars Jillian Mueller, to be pretty authentic.
Like one Twitter user who found a shocking resemblance between their parents and two characters on the show. Others said that they were "pleasantly surprised" by it.
2 episodes into The Crew on Netflix. Pleasantly surprised.— Davin (@DriveThrough_) February 16, 2021
For many, it was filled with great moments, especially the ones between Kim Coates and Kevin James.
I just started watching The Crew on Netflix last night. So funny! @KimFCoates you were absolutely brilliant as Rob! You and @KevinJames were hilarious together 🤣😂🤣 Great show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F9dNf5Gruw— Jess (@iammissjess_) February 16, 2021
Are you planning on checking the show out? Or are laugh-track sitcoms about Nascar just not your thing.
The Crew is available to watch on Netflix now.