Gary Anthony Williams
Source: Netflix

Gary Anthony Williams Fans Are Shocked by His Weight Loss Transformation

Feb. 19 2021, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

It can always be jarring whenever fans of a particular celebrity, public figure, or artist see them undergo a huge transformation in a relatively short amount of time.

It doesn't help that by the time a project actually does make it to the big or small screen, it's probably been in the can for a year or so, so that could add to the disparity in their appearance. What I'm getting at is: When you don't see someone every single day, a huge change, like Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss, is a big, big deal.

Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss was immediately noticed by viewers of Kevin James' new Netflix comedy.

When The Crew debuted on Netflix the day after Valentine's Day, people were shocked to not only see Kevin James with a shaved head but also that longtime comic actor and voice-over talent Gary Anthony Williams had lost a lot of weight.

And when I mean a lot of weight, I'm talking a reported 155 lbs.

StarStudds.com put Gary at around 360lbs in 2001. However, it seems like he's been gradually working at losing the extra ell bees he's packed on throughout the past few years, making an extra push in recent years. Now he's walking around at an estimated 195 lbs. 

gary anthony williams weight loss
Source: Getty

You may have noticed him in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or recurring roles on Malcolm in the Middle, Boston Legal, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? He's also voiced characters in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, and Resistance along with a ton of other TV shows your kids probably watch like Doc McStuffins, Puppy Dog Pals, along with shows your kids shouldn't be watching like Bob's Burgers and American Dad!

Fans of the actor were taking to Twitter in order to congratulate him on his weight loss and their shock in seeing such a dramatic transformation.

While he's definitely been noticeably svelter over the last few years, many people are noticing it for the first time ever since they began watching Kevin James' new show.

And while many are saying that there's "nothing special" about The Crew and lamenting the fact that it still contains a laugh track, remember, The King of Queens went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes. There definitely seems to be a place for "easy watching" traditional sitcoms, even if people aren't exactly proud of the fact that they're watching them.

But there were many who found the show, which also stars Jillian Mueller, to be pretty authentic.

Like one Twitter user who found a shocking resemblance between their parents and two characters on the show. Others said that they were "pleasantly surprised" by it.

For many, it was filled with great moments, especially the ones between Kim Coates and Kevin James.

Are you planning on checking the show out? Or are laugh-track sitcoms about Nascar just not your thing.

The Crew is available to watch on Netflix now. 

