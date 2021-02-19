Gary Anthony Williams Fans Are Shocked by His Weight Loss Transformation

It can always be jarring whenever fans of a particular celebrity, public figure, or artist see them undergo a huge transformation in a relatively short amount of time.

It doesn't help that by the time a project actually does make it to the big or small screen, it's probably been in the can for a year or so, so that could add to the disparity in their appearance. What I'm getting at is: When you don't see someone every single day, a huge change, like Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss, is a big, big deal.