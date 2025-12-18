Actor Gary Busey Has a Long History of Health Issues — Here Is the Latest Update "That's what a goose sounds like when they're flying." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 18 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Gary Busey has a filmography that spans decades and genres. From comedies like D.C. Cab to horror films like Silver Bullet, Gary has done it all. It's hard to choose one film that stands out, but there is a movie in which Gary drops a line that is still quoted to this day. In Point Break, he stars as an older FBI agent paired with a younger newbie, played by Keanu Reeves. In one scene, Gary asks Keanu to get him a meatball sub, then changes his mind. "Utah! Get me two," he screams.

That now infamous line was improvised by Gary, who has always had a bit of an out-of-the-ordinary energy to him. His personal life has been equally chaotic. In August 2025, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact, per The New York Times. The actor inappropriately touched a woman at a horror movie convention in 2022. It's fair to say Gary has struggled a bit, both mentally and physically. Here is the latest information on the actor's health.

Gary Busey's health is declining.

Following Gary's guilty plea, he was sentenced to two years' probation, reports the Courier Post. His attorney requested a monetary fine over a longer probationary period because Gary is suffering from early dementia, which contributes to his mobility problems. Although Gary didn't say anything while being sentenced, he previously interrupted the judge numerous times. At one point, Gary loudly declared he had to go to the bathroom. "No, I gotta go," he was heard saying. "I'm gonna pee my pants."

Blair Zwillman, Gary's attorney, also said his client probably wouldn't find himself at another convention, but assured the court he wasn't "minimizing the fact that there was a victim" involved. "He spends a lot of time at home with family and he’s not actively pursuing … any types of commercial ventures, in which he’s seeking to have his photograph taken," said the attorney.

In December 2025, concerns about Gary's health were raised again after he posted a rather strange video to Instagram. In it, the actor is sitting in a car wearing a Killer Klowns From Outer Space hat. "Hey, it's Gary Busey, and I have got a great Christmas present for you," he says before making several honking sounds. "That's what a goose sounds like when they're flying," explains Gary. "They're letting you know they're up there."

Gary Busy was in a horrible motorcycle accident.

In May 2020, Gary revisited a horrific motorcycle accident that changed his life forever. In an interview with People, Gary took us back to December 1988, when he was riding his Harley-Davidson sans helmet. He was trying to pass a bus when the actor turned too quickly and started skidding. He fractured his skull after hitting his head on a curb. The incident left Gary with permanent brain damage.