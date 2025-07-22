Actor Nick Nolte Makes a Rare Public Appearance at 84 Years Old, Sparking Debate on His Health Nick Nolte was seen alongside actors Josh Brolin and Sean Penn. By Diego Peralta Published July 22 2025, 9:04 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Yahoo Entertainment

Over the last few years, Nick Nolte was able to reach a new generation of viewers thanks to The Mandalorian. The Star Wars television spinoff introduced the Golden Globe winner as an alien named Kuiil. The character was an ally to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and a stubborn addition to the franchise who quickly earned the audience's trust. Before that, Nick built an impressive career for himself in the entertainment industry.

Appearing as a charismatic secondary character in a Star Wars show is how young audiences got to know Nick Nolte, but the actor was acclaimed in the past for his roles in The Prince of the Tides and Affliction. Decades after those titles premiered on the big screen, it's time to look at the actor's condition. What is Nick's health status? Here's what we know about the grievances that have affected the actor's career.

What is Nick Nolte's health status?

According to E! Online, Nick Nolte looked healthy when he was spotted having dinner with some friends in July 2025. The 84-year-old actor has become more selective regarding the projects he chooses to participate in, which is why Nick has stayed out of the public eye in recent memory. After his role as Arthur Liptin in the first season of Poker Face, it could be pleasant for fans of the actor to see him having fun in Malibu.

However, Nick had a bumpy road before he could get to the point of enjoying the golden years of his life. A CBS report from 2002 details how the actor was caught driving under the influence in Malibu. What happened in California that night is linked to a different report by The Independent, where it was stated that Nick Nolte struggled with substance abuse over the majority of his adult life.

Despite his unpredictable past, Nick Nolte told the Saturday Evening Post that he didn't have a substance abuse problem in 2018. The actor put in the work to back up his claim, immediately joining the cast of The Mandalorian, Angel Has Fallen, Last Words, and Blackout. Even with the odds stacked against him, Nick found a way to thrive in both film and television more than 20 years after getting his first Academy Award nomination.

Who are Nick Nolte's friends?

When Nick Nolte was spotted having dinner with friends in July 2025, the actor was seen alongside Josh Brolin and Sean Penn. The three actors worked together in Gangster Squad, a crime thriller directed by Venom filmmaker Ruben Fleischer. The cast of Gangster Squad also featured Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, years before the duo went on to star in La La Land. Nick played the role of Chief Bill Parker, the character who assembled the titular team.

Source: MEGA Nick Nolte and Sean Penn in 1999.