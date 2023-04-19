Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Source: Disney Plus Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Teases a Group of Spies... But It Never Pays Off The Season 3 finale of 'The Mandalorian' is here, and all anyone is eager to know is: Who are the spies? Here's everything you need to know. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 19 2023, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. Season 3 of The Mandalorian has come and gone, and unfortunately, the finale (and the entire season while we're at it) was pretty underwhelming. The episode, titled "Chapter 24: The Return," subverted fan expectations by debunking several plausible theories early on, including those regarding Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) spies.

Episode 7 officially confirmed Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) was a spy for Gideon working from within the New Republic, but who else? The plural form of the episode's title, "Chapter 23: The Spies," led many viewers to believe there was another spy, one that was operating undercover as a Mandalorian. Well, is that true? Keep reading to find out.

Who are the spies in 'The Mandalorian'?

If you spent all last week theorizing who Gideon's other spies were in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, we're sorry to tell you that it doesn't pay off because the finale never unveils them — talk about anti-climactic. One of the most popular theories was that The Armorer (Emily Swallow) was a spy for Gideon, but that's proven wrong almost immediately in the finale when she arrives to fight alongside Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff).

Others thought Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) was the Imperial spy, but that's also proven wrong when he arrives at the main Mandalorian ship and orders everyone to evacuate and help Bo-Katan in the fight. He then stays behind and acts as a decoy to draw the attention of the Imperial fighters.

In the end the spies were the friends we made along the way 😂 #TheMandalorian — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) April 19, 2023

While many were disappointed, others were quick to speculate that the Episode 7 title potentially serves as a biblical reference. Redditor u/doctorzaga20 pointed out that in the Jewish Bible, the tribes of Israel send spies to explore their promised land before reclaiming it as their home.