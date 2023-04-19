Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Teases a Group of Spies... But It Never Pays Off
The Season 3 finale of 'The Mandalorian' is here, and all anyone is eager to know is: Who are the spies? Here's everything you need to know.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian.
Season 3 of The Mandalorian has come and gone, and unfortunately, the finale (and the entire season while we're at it) was pretty underwhelming. The episode, titled "Chapter 24: The Return," subverted fan expectations by debunking several plausible theories early on, including those regarding Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) spies.
Episode 7 officially confirmed Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) was a spy for Gideon working from within the New Republic, but who else? The plural form of the episode's title, "Chapter 23: The Spies," led many viewers to believe there was another spy, one that was operating undercover as a Mandalorian. Well, is that true? Keep reading to find out.
Who are the spies in 'The Mandalorian'?
If you spent all last week theorizing who Gideon's other spies were in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, we're sorry to tell you that it doesn't pay off because the finale never unveils them — talk about anti-climactic. One of the most popular theories was that The Armorer (Emily Swallow) was a spy for Gideon, but that's proven wrong almost immediately in the finale when she arrives to fight alongside Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff).
Others thought Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) was the Imperial spy, but that's also proven wrong when he arrives at the main Mandalorian ship and orders everyone to evacuate and help Bo-Katan in the fight. He then stays behind and acts as a decoy to draw the attention of the Imperial fighters.
While many were disappointed, others were quick to speculate that the Episode 7 title potentially serves as a biblical reference. Redditor u/doctorzaga20 pointed out that in the Jewish Bible, the tribes of Israel send spies to explore their promised land before reclaiming it as their home.
The Mandalorians embark on a similar journey — they want to return to their home of Mandalore, but it's not safe. So, Bo-Katan leads a group of volunteers to reclaim the planet. This might seem like a reach, but the similarities between Mandalorian and Jewish history have been highlighted before.
All three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney Plus.