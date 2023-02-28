Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Lucasfilm The Armorer in 'The Mandalorian' Intimidates Din Djarin — Who Plays the Character? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 28 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. To say that it's hard to faze Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) would be an understatement. Various galactic rogues try to kill him all the time (once, he narrowly escaped death by Krayt dragon). However, nothing seems to phase Din much, except for the mysterious Mandalorian known simply as the Armorer.

The Armorer shames Din in The Book of Boba Fett when Din admits to removing his helmet. In her authoritative voice, she informs Din that the only way he can redeem himself is to travel to the Mines of Mandalore and heal himself in the mines' living waters. It's a plot point that appears to be a center focus of The Mandalorian Season 3. So who is the actress responsible for playing the only character that can leave Din quaking in his boots? Let's meet the actress.

Who plays the Armorer in 'The Mandalorian'?

Baby Yoda certainly stole the show the second he appeared in The Mandalorian Season 1, but Emily Swallow certainly deserves some credit too for her portrayal of the stoic Armorer throughout the series. The American actress — who previously told Distractify ahead of the 2021 series premiere that the series was all about "the hero's quest" — also had prominent roles as Amara on Supernatural and Kim on The Mentalist.

It's the Armorer, with her seemingly endless knowledge of Mandalorian history and dedication to tradition (she doesn't even attempt to disguise her disdain for Bo-Katan), who sets Din off on a shame tour back to Mandalore, in an effort to redeem himself for breaking the Mandalorian creed. However, in real life, Emily welcomes fans of the Armorer to do whatever they want with their Beskar armor, posing happily with fans at conventions in their full-out Mandalorian cosplays.

Will Emily return as the Armorer in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?

There's simply no way the Armorer could send Din back to Mandalore without making a return appearance herself in The Mandalorian Season 3! Emily will be in fact be reprising her role as the famous Star Wars character solely responsible for striking fear into the heart of Din Djarin (even more so than Moff Gideon himself, we'd argue!).

Naturally, the question we have for the Armorer in The Mandalorian Season 3 is as follows... Will she actually accept Din as a Mandalorian again if he actually accomplishes the hero's quest she sent him on during The Book of Boba Fett? Emily's Mandalorian character seems far less forgiving than the actress, who has been happily married to her husband, fellow actor Chad Kimball, since 2018. (Does the Armorer even have any friends besides Beskar?)