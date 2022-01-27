Could Bo-Katan Kryze Challenge Din Djarin for the Darksaber in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers if you haven't caught up on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The armorer (Emily Swallow) refers to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett as a "cautionary tale." Why does the armorer speak of a fellow Mandalorian in that manner to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal)? Could the mention of Bo-Katan's name be teasing her appearance in a future episode of The Book of Boba Fett?