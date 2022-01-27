Could Bo-Katan Kryze Challenge Din Djarin for the Darksaber in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 27 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers if you haven't caught up on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
The armorer (Emily Swallow) refers to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett as a "cautionary tale." Why does the armorer speak of a fellow Mandalorian in that manner to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal)? Could the mention of Bo-Katan's name be teasing her appearance in a future episode of The Book of Boba Fett?
Bo-Katan made her first live-action appearance (having previously been introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Her mission? Recover the Darksaber so she can claim her place as the rightful ruler of the planet Mandalore. However, the situation gets a bit sticky when Din technically becomes the Darksaber's new owner after he beat the previous owner, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat.
Bo-Katan can't rule Mandalore based on her bloodline alone.
As the armorer explains to Din, Bo-Katan's claim to rule Mandalore wasn't rock-solid. Bo-Katan was seen as the rightful ruler of Mandalore by many of her people in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, after the former ruler, Bo-Katan's sister Satine, was murdered by Darth Maul. After proving herself to be a worthy leader in battle, the Darksaber's prior owner, Sabine Wren, gave it to Bo-Katan. Sadly, the Empire destroyed Mandalore after the Darksaber exchange occurred.
Basically, the armorer somewhat insinuates that Mandalore fell because Bo-Katan wasn't legitimate and lost her way. It makes sense that Bo-Katan rejects Din's offer of the Darksaber in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. She doesn't want to repeat her past mistake. Instead, Bo-Katan must win the Darksaber from Din in legitimate combat.
Could a Bo-Katan/Din fight happen in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
There are only two episodes left of The Book of Boba Fett. Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) just recruited Din as the muscle Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) needs in his fight against the Pyke Syndicate. Episode 5 also showed us that Din has been struggling to wield the Darksaber properly.
Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) was able to take it away from him during their battle momentarily, and the only way Din gets it back is by besting Paz with a dagger. Thing is, Din wasn't so willing to offer the weapon to Paz.
We think that Din is guarding the Darksaber so Bo-Katan can reclaim it in combat. After all, the man doesn't want to rule Mandalore. He just wants to see Baby Yoda!
In order to be seen as the legitimate ruler of Mandalore, Bo-Katan must best Din in a fight. We think this fight is inevitable, just not in The Book of Boba Fett. As much as we'd love to see Bo-Katan again, her ongoing story arc would make way more sense as a plot point in The Mandalorian Season 3.
A fight between Mandalorians has to wait for now. Boba's got to finally prove his legitimacy as daimyo of Tatooine once and for all. Catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney Plus.