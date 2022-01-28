Who's the Actress Behind the Armorer in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

During Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunites with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Both the armorer and Paz are believers in 'The Way of the Mandalore,' a Mandalorian creed that forbids its followers from ever taking their helmets off. So, we hear the armorer's voice, but we never see what she looks like.